LSU QB Max Johnson Transferring to Texas A&M

Just weeks ago, Max Johnson was a hero for LSU in its upset win over No. 15 Texas A&M. The quarterback found Jaray Jenkins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 27–24, setting up a big upset win. Johnson outdueled Zach Calzada, completing 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson beat the Aggies, and now he's joining them. The sophomore quarterback opted to transfer after LSU's hire of Brian Kelly. On Friday, he opted to stay in the SEC West, committing to Texas A&M.

“LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here,” Johnson said in a previous tweet on his decision to leave Baton Rouge. “I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.”

He could slide right in for Calzada, who emerged this fall after leading the Aggies to an upset win over Alabama. Calzada has also entered the transfer portal, and will miss the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Texas A&M also has Haynes King, who began the 2021 season as starter, and Zach Daniel, a former Hawai'i transfer, on the roster. The team also has five-star quarterback Conner Weigman signed in its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

LSU, meanwhile, has senior Myles Brennan, freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star 2022 signee Walker Howard set to compete at quarterback in Kelly's offense for the ‘22 season.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas A&M Aggies, head over to All Aggies.