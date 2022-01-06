With a pair of SEC programs in Alabama and Georgia set to play for the national title on Monday, ESPN has tabbed a coach close to both programs for its annual alternate broadcast. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will appear on ESPN2's "film room" feed for the contest, joining members of his staff as they break down what should be a close battle.

This will be the eighth year of the national championship “MegaCast” for ESPN, giving fans a litany of unique ways to watch the game beyond the standard broadcast with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath.

The “film room” feed is among the most popular iterations in recent years. This year's version should provide some very interesting insight given Texas A&M's familiarity with the programs, especially Alabama. Fisher and his staff should also have more chemistry than some of the groups of coaches used in this broadcast in previous years.

“In a new twist this year, Texas A&M’s coaching staff are the stars of this MegaCast offering, with head coach Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek,” ESPN said in a press release. “The Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama earlier in the season, with Fisher becoming the first Saban assistant to take down his mentor and former boss. Fisher is one of four active FBS coaches to win a national championship, having captured the 2013 BCS national championship with Florida State.”

Fisher noted his anticipation for the event on Thursday.

"This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games," Fisher said in a Texas A&M release. "As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN."

Fisher served on Nick Saban's staff at LSU, before leaving for a job under Bobby Bowden at Florida State. He eventually replaced Bowden after his retirement, winning a national title with the Seminoles.

This season, Fisher made history with a 41–38 win over the Crimson Tide, the first victory for a former Saban assistant over the legendary coach.

ESPN will also have the multi-angle “command center” broadcast on Monday night as well as a “skycast” showing the game from above the action and behind the offense. There will additionally be hometown radio calls for both teams, a Spanish language broadcast, and an All-22 camera broadcast showing the entire field of play.

The national championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Texas A&M Aggies, head over to All Aggies.