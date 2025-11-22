Aggies Defense Achieves Historical Feat In Domination of Samford
The Texas A&M Aggies dominated the Samford Bulldogs in their 48-0 win that pushed them to 11-0 and a perfect 6-0 record at Kyle Field this season. While the offense continued to put up points in the same way it has all season, the Aggies' defense pitched a shutout, marking six straight quarters without allowing a score.
More impressively for the Aggies' defense, they held the Bulldogs to only 77 total yards of offense, marking the first time they have held an opposing team to under 100 yards since 1996 when they played the North Texas Mean Green.
With a trip to Austin less than a week away to take on the Texas Longhorns, the Aggies' defense seems to be finding its groove at the perfect time in the season.
Party Like It's 1996
For the Aggies, their defense has shown flashes of dominance this season. After a rough first half last weekend against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Aggies flipped a switch at halftime that carried over into their contest against the Bulldogs. They allowed only 25 total yards in the first half of the contest, holding Samford to one of seven passing for negative two yards, and allowed an average of 1.6 yards per carry.
In the second half, even with the Aggies rotating players to give the starters some rest, they maintained nearly the same level of success they had in the first half. While the Bulldogs found some success in the passing game, completing six of 10 passes for 48 yards, the Aggies held them to 14 rushes for four yards, good for an average of 0.3 yards per carry.
“I don't know how much you can carry this game forward, but, um, you know, obviously it was good to go out there and make plays on 3rd down," Head coach Mike Elko said. "I'm not sure that today was a traditional 3rd down type of day. You know, it's good to keep that going. Today is more about the fact that we had a lot of kids who haven't played a lot of football, who went out there and held them to O and 15. I think that's a really cool thing.”
The Aggies held the Bulldogs to zero third-down conversions on 15 attempts, which played a crucial role in getting the Bulldogs' offense off the field and preventing any scoring chances. Combining their third-down defense, which allowed only three first downs total on the season, the Aggies had one of their best defensive games of this century.
With their final non-conference game of the season, the Aggies will turn their focus to the Longhorns for the Black Friday matchup in their first trip to Austin since 2010.