Score Predictions For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford Bulldogs
For one last time in the regular season, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies will open the doors of Kyle Field to welcome the Samford Bulldogs, looking to cap off a perfect home slate in the 2025 season.
While the Aggies are looking to keep an undefeated record under their belt, the Bulldogs are just looking for a positive way to end their year in their regular season finale as a 1-10 2025 has plagued the team, only featuring a win over the Virginia Military Institute.
There is no past matchup data to compare to present day, as Saturday will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Score Predictions
As the Maroon and White look to maintain their No. 3 ranking before they finish out their season in Austin next week, here is what the staff writers at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believes will happen between the Aggies and the Bulldogs during Saturday morning's events.
Aaron Raley
Many people would look at this game as a game for the Aggies to take their foot off the gas a little bit and even put the backups in for the second half of the game before their finale with their rivals in Austin, and I would be included in that group.
While there is no such thing as an "easy win," it would take a miracle and a half for Mike Elko's squad to fumble this one, and even if they do somehow dig themselves in a hole early, they proved last week that that doesn't mean a thing for this year's Texas A&M team.
I don't think they'll have to worry about any of that, though, and the Aggies stay perfect as they travel to the Forty Acres for the first time since 2010.
Texas A&M 56, Samford 10
Olivia Sims
With the Aggies on a hot streak, especially after a historic comeback victory, I believe they are going to dismantle whatever is left of Samford.
The Aggies are searching to go 11-0 to celebrate a wonderful senior class on senior day, and Samford is the perfect opponent to do so. This will be the last game at Kyle Field this season, meaning the Aggies are going to lay it all out on the field in front of the 12th Man.
Texas A&M 56, Samford 13
Noah Ruiz
Hats off to the Samford program for enduring the inverse of what Texas A&M is experiencing this season. Prepare yourselves, Bulldogs, doom is imminent as the Aggies score over 50 points for the first time this season.
Texas A&M 56, Samford 7
DJ Burton
This one is going to get ugly. There’s no way to sugar coat it. The Aggies are going to pour on the points, and I think the A&M twos and threes will see plenty of action. A&M has a chance for a tune-up game before heading into the most important stretch of the season.
Texas A&M 63, Samford 7
JD Andress
Sure, by definition an upset COULD happen, and for Aggie fans suffering from BAS, that could be a thought this weekend, but it shouldn’t be.
This team is different, and even if they are looking ahead to next week's game, talent wise, they are way better. Aggies should march on to 11-0.
Texas A&M 49, Samford 10