What Texas A&M Needs To Do To Stay Perfect Against the Samford Bulldogs
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies open the doors to Kyle Field one last time in the regular season as they welcome the Samford Bulldogs to College Station Saturday morning.
Texas A&M comes into the contest with a perfect 10-0 record and fresh off of a masterful 27-point comeback over the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend in front of the home fans to preserve their undefeated record.
Samford comes to College Station with a record nearly the exact opposite of their opponents, only 1-10 on the year with their lone victory coming against the Virginia Military Institute.
How the Aggies Can Stay Perfect
As the Maroon and White welcome their men's basketball coach's former school to Aggieland, here are three keys to the game for Mike Elko's team in Saturday's game.
Get to the Quarterback
It has been the Wrecking Crew's bread and butter for the entire season up to this point, making it a long day in the office for the opposing quarterbacks.
Cashius Howell is second in the nation in sacks with 11.5, and Samford's offensive line has been pretty abysmal in the 2025 season, which should leave lanes for players such as Howell, Daymion Sanford, and even Rylan Kennedy to make plays and swing the pendulum of momentum heavily in the Aggies' favor.
Run Up the Scoreboard
Points have not been a point of scarcity for the Maroon and White in 2025, boasting one of the nation's best offenses in terms of points, scoring at least 30 points in every game of the season except for one.
And to make matters better for the Aggies, the Bulldogs have given up an average of 37 points to their opponents in the campaign, with all signs pointing to another repeat of a blowout for the No. 3 team in the nation.
Keep Your Head in the Game
Yes, on paper, this game is so unfair it shouldn't be happening, but it is still a game on the schedule and a game that the team should still be treating this game as if it were a conference contest, as even a loss would still deal a massive blow to their CFP stock, despite coming into the fray 10-0 and almost a lock for both the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
The Aggies and the Bulldogs kick off from Kyle Field at 11:00 AM Saturday morning, with the game being shown on the SEC Network.