Skip to main content

D.J Durkin Reveals 'Critical Component' for Aggies Defense this Season

Durkin's focus on off-the-field intangibles is all a part of A&M's championship recipe.

The arrival of first-year defensive coordinator D.J Durkin is set to add a major boost to the Texas A&M Aggies defense in more ways than one this season. 

With experience in the SEC dating back to over a decade ago, Durkin has helped lead some of the nation's best defenses at Florida before stints in the Big Ten and NFL. 

Even though his time as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the past two seasons with SEC West rival Ole Miss saw the team explode on offense and struggle on defense, the Rebels had four defensive players - including three linebackers - selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. 

Clearly, with a handful of valuable knowledge in his pocket as he prepares for the season ahead in College Station, Durkin is focusing on a team-wide installation of championship-winning leadership if the on-field product is to live up to standards.

"Leadership is such a critical component ... it's a word that's hard to define," Durkin said Sunday. "But you know it when you see it. And I think any team that's gonna win at a high level and compete for a championship better have great leadership, usually you can trace it back to that." 

Durkin admitted that putting aside time to hone in on togetherness and leadership is prioritized over x's and o's. The Aggies will do what they do: play football and play it well. But expecting the entire team to begin developing positive authority without some guidance isn't always a guarantee. 

He was even asked about veterans and potentially NFL Draft-bound defensive backs Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson. Both from a skill and leadership standpoint, they're fixing to be the clear focal point of Durkin's defense this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

durkin 2
Play
Football

D.J Durkin Reveals 'Critical Component' for Aggies Defense this Season

Durkin's focus on off-the-field intangibles is all a part of A&M's championship recipe.

By Zach Dimmittjust now
USATSI_16885532
Play
Football

'Mr. Everything's Curtain Call': Why Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Is Ready To Shine

Ainias Smith enters his senior season at Texas A&M ready for break free.

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_16690808
Play
News

Auburn Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Auburn's defense will be replacing two key starters under new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 11:12 AM EDT

"Leadership development is something I really believe in, something we spend a lot of time on more than just x and o's," he said. "Defensively, we spend a lot of time on that. So having veteran guys and the guys you mentioned, some others, certainly helps. When you have guys that have been around it and understand some things, their ability to lead becomes much better for them because of those experiences."

The Aggies already have the ingredients of an elite SEC defense. Last season, A&M trailed only College Football Playoff championship participants Georgia and Alabama as the team allowing the third-fewest offensive yards per game (327.5). The Aggies were also just second behind Georgia's elite scoring defense, allowing just 15.9 points per game in college football's top conference. 

With a proven formula for success and a new defensive mind at the helm, the Aggies are beginning to put all the pieces together that begs the question, "Why not the Aggies?" in the CFP this season. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

durkin 2
Football

D.J Durkin Reveals 'Critical Component' for Aggies Defense this Season

By Zach Dimmittjust now
USATSI_16885532
Football

'Mr. Everything's Curtain Call': Why Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Is Ready To Shine

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_16690808
News

Auburn Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 11:12 AM EDT
11019667
Recruiting

Aggies Commit Jayvon Thomas Debuts As No. 5 CB in 2023 SI99 Rankings

By Michael GresserAug 9, 2022 8:38 PM EDT
hill aggies
Recruiting

Aggies Commit Anthony Hill Debuts as No. 3 LB in 2023 SI 99 Recruiting Rankings

By Matt GalatzanAug 9, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
toviano 2
Football

‘It Feels Right’: 2023 DB Javien Toviano Details What Sets A&M Apart

By Zach DimmittAug 9, 2022 3:42 PM EDT
Anthony Hill
Football

Aggies Debut With Two Commits in 2023 SI99 Recruiting Rankings

By Matt GalatzanAug 9, 2022 12:07 PM EDT
C6TWBCRGXHDRLSKBH62EZ2GN6E
Football

Texas A&M OC Darrell Dickey: Aggies Have Ability to be 'An Outstanding Offense'

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 9, 2022 11:29 AM EDT