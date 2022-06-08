Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson 'Big Fan' of Former Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller hasn't even played a snap in the NFL yet, but has already received high praise from some of the best running backs in league history.

After being a fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers in April, Spiller's expectation as a rookie is to provide some solid depth behind elite do-it-all back Austin Ekeler this season.

But when Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson spoke to the media Monday, his praise for Spiller was off the charts.

"I've been a big fan of Isaiah, obviously being from Texas," Tomlinson said. "I've kept up with him. I haven't had the opportunity yet to meet him, I look forward to it, but I've been a big fan for a while. Isaiah with his size and his speed, his athletic ability. I think he can add a different dimension to the offense."

This is some worthy praise from a Hall of Fame running back like Tomlinson, who gashed opposing defenses throughout his 11-year career. The 2006 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, Tomlinson was named to five Pro Bowls and was a three-time First-Team selection.

In his legendary 2006 season, he broke the single-season record for rushing touchdowns (28) while leading the league in rushing yards (1815). Tomlinson finished his career with the second-most rushing scores in NFL history (145) and has the seventh-most rushing yards all-time (13,684).

When drawing some current comparisons to Spiller, he mentioned another former SEC running back who has dominated the league in recent years.

"Nowadays, guys like Isaiah, you have to have guys like him on your team from the very fact that no one wants to tackle big backs anymore," Tomlinson said. "Look what Derrick Henry has done for so long. You don't want to tackle those big guys. So I think with his speed and power combination, it's gonna be interesting to watch as he develops in this offense."

This isn't the first time Spiller has received high praise from a legendary Hall-of-Fame running back. Former Rams running back Marshall Faulk, who won a league MVP, a Super Bowl, and three Offensive Player of the Year Awards, gave his nod to Spiller prior to the draft in April.

"But when I think about a guy and how he plays the game and the fact that you’ve got to be able to do it in the running game and the passing game … I look at Isaiah Spiller and what he brings to the table," Faulk said. "I think on the right team, Isaiah Spiller and a Kyren Williams, those two guys could really be a great addition to a team who just needs that piece."

The Spring, Texas native was a do-it-all type of player during his final year with the Aggies. While A&M's offense struggled to find consistency at times, Spiller led the Aggies with 179 carries for 1,011 yards and six rushing scores. He also had the third-most receptions on the team (25), while adding 189 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Spiller proved he can gash defenses in the best conference in college football. Now with the stamp of approval from an NFL legend like Tomlinson, Spiller could be well on his way to providing tremendous depth value to the Chargers in his rookie season.

