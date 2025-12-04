Texas A&M in the NFL, Week 13: Myles Garrett Continues to Chase History

13 weeks have been completed in the 2025 NFL season, and this year's Thanksgiving week of games did not disappoint.

The Dallas Cowboys held off the Kansas City Chiefs for a massive 31-28 win on Turkey Day, and Joe Burrow played like he never left during the Cincinnati Bengals' 32-14 divisional win over the Baltimore Ravens, while Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen set the NFL record for rushing scores by a signal caller during Sunday's action.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL, the reigning MVP isn't the only one chasing history in the 2025 season.

Highlights in Week 13 from Texas A&M Alumni

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Aggies had plenty of star power in Week 13, beginning with the two most notable active players as of now.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The former no. 1 overall pick continues to chase the NFL's single season sack record, scoring one on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to bring his total to 19, just 3.5 shy of the record that Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt set in 2001 and 2021, respectively.

Despite Garrett's typical elite production, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' first home start was spoiled by the Niners, as running back Christian McCaffrey again found the end zone en route to a 26-8 San Francisco win.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane's production was entirely on the ground in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, starting the scoring with a 29-yard scoring run in the first quarter, which ended up being Miami's lone offensive score on the day.

The Aggie out of Missouri City finished with 134 yards on 22 carries and the touchdown, his third consecutive performance of over 100 yards on the ground which takes him over the 1,000-yard total in a season for the first time in his young career.

Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers and Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Cooper and the Packers had quite the Thanksgiving against Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions at Ford Field, with the Packers taking full advantage of an injury to Detroit's star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first quarter as Cooper notched eight total tackles and a quarterback hit in the 31-24 win in Motor City.

The win moved Green Bay over Detroit in the NFC North standings, with the Packers now sitting at 8-3-1 on the year, and the Lions dropping to 7-5, a stark contrast to the 15-2 year they had in 2024.