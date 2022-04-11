Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart Prediction: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

After an 8-4 season, Texas A&M is expected to be back in the running for a college football title in 2022. Having a top recruiting class will expand the expectations for any roster. Beating Alabama will only add fuel to the fire.

Two of the biggest offensive struggles for the Aggies in 2021 were the offensive line and inconsistent quarterback play. A&M replaced four starters in the trenches and used a combination of five offensive lines before solidifying its base.

The trenches should be secured with three starters returning from 2021. Quarterback becomes a question mark once more.

A&M's initial starter, Haynes King, only played in two games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Zach Calzada handled business, but his inconsistencies became a staple in conference losses late in the season. Calzada elected to transfer to Auburn after going 6-4 as the Aggies' starter.

With Max Johnson and Conner Weigman now in the fold, things could get very interesting this fall.

Keep up with AllAggies.com for all things surrounding Texas A&M's depth chart entering the spring.

FIRST-TEAM: Haynes King OR Max Johnson

Neither quarterback entered spring as the clear-cut starter. King is the veteran of the locker room, having learned Jimbo Fisher's offense in the past two years. Johnson, however, has the reps to warrant play, and was the most consistent quarterback throughout the spring game.

Throughout the summer, King and Johnson will likely battle for the title of QB1, taking turns commanding the offense until a winner is decided. Even though he won the starting job last season, King's first start came with mixed results against Kent State. The Longview native threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions. Johnson, who elected to transfer from LSU, started all 12 games for the Tigers in 2021 following the season-ending injury to Myles Brennan. He threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions to lead the Tigers to a 6-6 season. Johnson is best remembered by Aggies for his game-winning drive in the season finale in Baton Rouge. With 20 seconds on the clock, Johnson connected with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown, giving LSU the 27-24 win in Ed Orgeron's final game. King could still have a slight edge due to his upside and knowledge of the offense.

But Johnson has SEC starts under his belt, and will be right on his heels. SECOND-TEAM: Conner Weigman Weigman, the early enrollee from Cypress-Bridgeland, was given an opportunity to win the job in the spring, but after some inconsistencies, it seems, for now, he'll remain on the second team. Weigman enhanced the Bears' offense since taking over as the starter for the past two seasons. On the way to an undefeated regular season in 2020, he threw for 3,808 yards and 42 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

This past fall, injuries lessened Weigman's numbers, but he managed to tally 2,588 yards with 29 touchdowns against six interceptions. The Bears lost in the fourth round of the Texas playoffs to Tomball, a game in which Weigman did not start.

A two-sport athlete, Weigman will also play for the Aggies' baseball team. Fisher stated during the Early Signing Period that he believed Weigman was the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 class.

"He’s unbelievably intelligent and highly competitive," Fisher said last month. "He has a chip on his shoulder to compete and play, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. He loves to play ball. He’s a football junkie … and he can make every throw in the book."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here