WATCH: Former Aggie Football Star Myles Garrett Steals Show At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former Aggies defensive end Myles Garrett has some skills on the hardwood

As one of the top overall players in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that former Texas A&M football star Myles Garrett is a top-notch athlete. 

Over the weekend, however, Garrett displayed those athletic gifts in an unfamiliar realm, taking part in the NBA All-Star celebrity game, where he put on a show. 

A former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Garrett has been one of the most game-altering defensive forces in the NFL, accumulating 58.5 sacks, 203 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, and 116 quarterback hits in 68 career games. 

Last season, he finished with a career-best 16 sacks in 17 games and was named first-team All-Pro and to his third Pro Bowl.

And in his All-Star performance, he had the same type of effect, dominating the defensive end of the court, and making some other highlight-reel plays. 

USATSI_17717130
USATSI_17717125
USATSI_17717124

This is not his first time to show out on the basketball court either. 

Garrett, who is 6-4 and 275 pounds, has previously showcased his ability to dominate on the basketball court via this video showing him bullying opposing defenders in a pick-up game.

In February of 2021, the 25-year-old star shared his own basketball highlight video while asking Mavs owner Mark Cuban, “Do you need a point guard?”

USATSI_17716096
USATSI_17717918

