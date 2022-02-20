WATCH: Former Aggie Football Star Myles Garrett Steals Show At NBA All-Star Weekend

As one of the top overall players in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that former Texas A&M football star Myles Garrett is a top-notch athlete.

Over the weekend, however, Garrett displayed those athletic gifts in an unfamiliar realm, taking part in the NBA All-Star celebrity game, where he put on a show.

A former No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Garrett has been one of the most game-altering defensive forces in the NFL, accumulating 58.5 sacks, 203 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, and 116 quarterback hits in 68 career games.

Last season, he finished with a career-best 16 sacks in 17 games and was named first-team All-Pro and to his third Pro Bowl.

And in his All-Star performance, he had the same type of effect, dominating the defensive end of the court, and making some other highlight-reel plays.

This is not his first time to show out on the basketball court either.

Garrett, who is 6-4 and 275 pounds, has previously showcased his ability to dominate on the basketball court via this video showing him bullying opposing defenders in a pick-up game.

In February of 2021, the 25-year-old star shared his own basketball highlight video while asking Mavs owner Mark Cuban, “Do you need a point guard?”

