Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Mavericks)

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has not played since Jan. 30 due to a knee injury, but it appears he's nearing a return ahead of Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

While Curry has been ruled out for Monday's contest, he is back to being incorporated into live practice, a step in the right direction for him returning during the regular season. The Warriors have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference during this extended absence for the star guard, and their only chance at making the playoffs if if Curry can return to his elite form by the play-in tournament.

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The Warriors have ruled Steph Curry out of the next two games (tonight and at Mavericks on Monday), but he will be incorporated into live practice in coming days. Evaluated again when they return home on Tuesday. GSW starts homestand on Wednesday vs Nets. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2026

Curry has missed 32 games this season, and the Warriors are just 10-22 in those matchups. They've dropped three games in a row and eight of their last 10 to fall behind the Portland Trail Blazers in the West, though they still have an 8.5-game cushion over the No. 11-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

Even with Curry out of the lineup, the Warriors are favored by 2.5 points on the road against the tanking Mavericks. Moses Moody (questionable), De'Anthony Melton (probable) and Kristaps Porzingis (probable) all could play on Monday, which would be a major boost for the Warriors.

This season, Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He's still an elite player when healthy, but his injury issues have certainly derailed Golden State's playoff push.

On the bright side for Golden State, the Mavericks have also lost three games in a row heading into Monday's matchup. These teams have split their two meetings to date in the 2025-26 campaign.

Curry's next chance to play will come on Wednesday, March 25 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors likely will provide an update on Curry's recovery ahead of that game, and there's a chance they could hold him out a little longer. Curry's timeline to return has been pushed back multiple times this month.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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