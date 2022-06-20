Ranking CFB QB Rooms: Where Do Aggies Land?

The play from the quarterback position didn't exactly pan out how Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher had pictured it would last season, but there was still tons of positives to take from the performance of Zach Calzada.

But with Calzada now with the Auburn Tigers, the Aggies are left searching for another answer at quarterback. It's a good problem in Fisher's hands though, as he has two legitimate starters to choose from in sophomore Haynes King and LSU transfer Max Johnson. The Aggies also added an elite commit with quarterback Conner Weigman this offseason.

But the Aggies are still on the outside-looking-in of the nation's top groups of signal-callers, according to CBS Sports' Wednesday rankings release of teams with the best overall quarterback talent entering the 2022-23 season.

Here's what CBS had to say about leaving the Aggies outside the top five and into honorable-mention territory:

The Aggies had bad quarterback play in 2021, but added proven SEC starter Max Johnson and No. 2 national quarterback recruit Conner Weigman next to opening-day starter Haynes King. With this much depth, contending for the conference is the expectation.

The top five is littered with SEC programs. Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and LSU rank one through five, respectively.

King began the year as the starter, but broke his ankle in the second game of the season against Colorado. Johnson played well last season for an under-achieving LSU team. He threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games.

Both guys impressed in the spring game, making this an interesting battle to watch as summer progresses.

