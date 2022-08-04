Aggies Ranked In College Football America Top 30

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of nine SEC teams named to the College Football America Yearbook Preseason FBS Top 30, which was released this week.

The Aggies went 8-4 last season, and while they didn’t win the SEC West Division crown, they did pull off a 41-38 win over Alabama which was one of the biggest victories of 2021. The Aggies were bowl-eligible and invited to the Gator Bowl, but they could not play due to COVID-19 protocols and a spate of injuries within the program.

The Aggies are ranked No. 12 in the publication’s preseason rankings. But the Aggies put together the best recruiting class of 2022 and have brought in several transfers, including LSU transfer Max Johnson, who is competing with Haynes King for the starting job. Last year’s starter, Zach Calzada, transferred to Auburn.

The Aggies lost several players to the NFL, including offensive guard Kenyon Green, defensive end DeMarvin Leal and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The Aggies have plenty of talent returning, including running back Devon Achane and defensive back Antonio Johnson. The status of wide receiver Ainias Smith is up in the air after his arrest in July on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

The other SEC teams in the rankings included No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 LSU, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Auburn, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 23 Tennessee and No. 29 Arkansas.

The rest of the Top 10 includes Ohio State at No. 3, Clemson at No. 4, Notre Dame at No. 5, Oklahoma at No. 6, Michigan at No. 7, Oregon at No. 9 and Oklahoma State at No. 10.

The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.