Aggies Freshman RB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M has had significant turnover so far this offseason, with multiple players electing to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last few weeks.

And on Wednesday night, they lost another one, with reserve running back Darvon Hubbard entering his name into the transfer portal, per sources.

Hubbard becomes the fifth Aggie player to enter his name into the portal, alongside linebacker Antonio Doyle, cornerback Dreyden Norwood, quarterback Zach Calzada, runningback Deondre Jackson, and defensive back Erick Young.

A one-time Ohio State commit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Hubbard elected to switch his commitment to the Aggies following the retirement of Urban Meyer from the Buckeyes.

"I never thought (Jimbo Fisher) would be as cool as he was to all of us, and most of the coaches that win like he has can have an air about them, but he was great to us," Hubbard told 247Sports in 2019. "He told me they need runningbacks and he wants to add great players to that room."

"He said that I have a chance to play right away and he said they want me and they need me in their program. That was said to my face with my parents in the room, and that meant a lot to us."

Hubbard never did get his chance to play right away, however, with the freshman ending his career in College Station with just three carries for four yards in two seasons.

Hubbard will have four years of eligibility remaining.

