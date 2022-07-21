Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher Praises 'Three Good Quarterbacks' Entering Pivotal Year

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher isn't tipping the scale on who his starting quarterback will be in Week 1 against Sam Houston State. Ask a million different ways and the answer will nearly be a carbon copy and paste formula each time.

"We have three really good players," Fisher said Thursday morning at SEC Media Days. "As you saw last year, we needed them. We would have needed all three theoretically because Zach [Calzada] had to battle back in the Alabama and Auburn game, and we would have needed three quarterbacks."

The Aggies started two players last season on the way to an 8-4 record. Initially, starter Haynes King won the job outright before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado. Calzada would start the final 10 games, leading the Aggies to a 6-4 finish.

Calzada elected to transfer following the season finale loss to LSU. Coincidentally, former Tigers starter Max Johnson elected to transfer to College Station, joining his young brother and top tight-end recruit, Jake Johnson.

King has the experience of working with Fisher while Johnson has the reps. Fisher also isn't completely ruling out incoming freshman Connor Weigman for the starting job as well, calling him the "best quarterback recruit in the nation" during the Early Signing Period.

"You have to have depth and that's one of the harder positions to get depth at," Fisher said. "I think we have three highly talented guys and capable guys to be able to go into [the season]. It's going to be very exciting."

All three passers saw action this spring with the first-team offense. King showed his speed on several drives during the Maroon and White game, breaking free up the middle for massive gains. Johnson, however, looked to be the more polished option in terms of passing.

Coming from Baton Rouge, Johnson already has seen what a brutal SEC West schedule looks like. He started four games during the all-SEC schedule 2020 COVID-19 season before starting every game in 2021 for the injured Myles Brennan.

For his career, Johnson has thrown for 3,884 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 59.8 percent of his passes.

Fisher expects a rebounding season for the Aggies' offense with more stability in the trenches. Last season, A&M replaced four starters from the unit that allowed four total sacks on the way to a 9-1 record.

"We won eight games last year. That's not enough for us," Fisher said. "At the beginning, we had a lot of critical injuries.

"I'm not satisfied at all."

The Aggies open the season against the Bearkats at Kyle Field on Sept. 3.

