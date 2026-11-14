5 Things That Will Decide Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

The Texas A&M Aggies return to Kyle Field for the first time in nearly a month as they gear up to face the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, one of the hottest teams in the conference right now.

Saturday marks only the sixth meeting between the two schools, with their most recent game coming three years ago, which saw the Volunteers handle the Aggies at home in Knoxville, 20-13, giving them a 3-2 lead in the all-time record.

The two teams have gone in two very different directions in 2026, which leaves no shortage of variables that could greatly impact the game, and here are a handful of them.

1) The Duality of Momentum

The Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like we said before, the two teams have been going in opposite directions all season, but especially in recent times.

Tennessee is fresh off of a 34-6 dismantling of what was a formerly No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats team, and two weeks before that, took care of the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 26-10.

The Aggies, on the other hand, have lost their last three conference games, including one to Alabama, and will return to College Station desperate for any form of silver lining to their season besides the win over Arkansas.

2) Whether or Not Texas A&M Can Protect Marcel Reed

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a running play by Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers' pass rush is second to none, especially when it comes to taking down the quarterback.

They have recorded a mind-blowing 39 sacks, the most in the nation, and with the iffy offensive line that Texas A&M has put on the field for a majority of this year, this already isn't looking good.

Recently, he has improved, but other than that, Reed has struggled under pressure when the pocket collapses, and should utilize play-action or quick passes to avoid giving the Vols' stout pass rush to get home to him.

3) Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even when quarterback Faizon Brandon was fully healthy, the engine of the Volunteers was always standing right behind him in the backfield in the form of running back DeSean Bishop.

Bishop has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and has found the end zone in his last five games.

Texas A&M's rush defense has been solid this season, thankfully, and their best bet is to close the running lanes early and not let Bishop do what he's been doing to defenses all year.

4) Texas A&M's Red Zone Issues

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seriously, though, is Texas A&M allergic to the end zone when they make it down to their opponent's 20?

It's bad enough that the Volunteers only allow 15.9 points per game, but the fact that Texas A&M has, for the most part, failed to convert opportunity into success in terms of touchdowns against conference opponents.

Tennessee is too good of a team for David Olano to score all the points against; Marcel Reed needs to lead scoring drives that result in double the points that a field goal gives you.

5) The "Black Out" Game

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday marks Texas A&M's annual "Black Out" game, an event where the fans are donned in black shirts and even the field dons a black paint job in the end zones.

Since its return in 2024, the results have not only seen Aggie wins, but also Aggie domination in the form of a 38-23 win over LSU in the game's return, and a 31-9 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last year.

The event gets its biggest test this afternoon, but it would serve as the team's best good luck charm if they can find a way to topple Josh Heupel's men.

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