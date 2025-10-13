Albert Regis Reveals Secret To Texas A&M's Dominance on Third Downs in 2025 Season
The Texas A&M defense has long been known as the "Wrecking Crew," and in the trio of conference games that the team has played so far in 2025, there shouldn't be much explanation needed as to why.
In the last three games against the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Florida Gators, the defense facing third and fourth downs has been nearly perfect, only allowing two third-down conversions in 33 attempts and not allowing a single conversion on fourth team, the opposition 0-3 in that area.
With just about every team in the country wishing their defense could be as efficient as Mike Elko's only one question stems from the production, "How do they do it?"
Is There a Secret To the Later Down Success?
The answer lies within Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis, who explained the difference maker for the team's defense since conference play began.
"The secret is there is no secret," Regis said in his postgame press conference following the win over Florida. "You want to stop the run game, you've got to be physical. You've got to recreate the line of scrimmage every game, every play. That's really all it is."
Given that physicality is the name of the game in the Southeastern Conference, that is what the remainder of Regis' answer pressed, overpowering their opponents.
"You shut down the run game, as a head coach, you've seen your offensive line get knocked back instead of going forward, I mean, you're going to lose faith in the run game," Regis said. "And that's no disrespect to any team we played. That's just how the game goes. So, there is no secret. We just want to be the more physical, dominant team.”
Regis also pressed on the importance of practice and the habits that the defensive line has gotten into, which has also inspired their stellar performances in the later downs.
“I believe that we're just getting settled into our rhythm," said Regis. "Coach Elko said that we're practicing harder, communicating at a way better level. And every drive, we just try and do better and do better. Like, regardless of what happened the last drive, it's a clean slate. I mean, it's all happening in practice. The practice habits are changing, and then come Saturday, the game habits change."
"We wear ourselves out in practice, so when we get to the end of practice, I mean, it's all instinct. What you put in the well, that's what's going to come out when things get hard.”
And as the Maroon and White pack their bags for the three-game road trip coming up, there's no difference in the Saturday mentality for the team.
"At the end of the day, the game is just the same," Regis said. "Who's going to play harder, faster, more dominant for 60 minutes? That's what it boils down to.”
We'll see how this elite defensive production continues as the Aggies travel to Fayetteville to meet the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday at 2:30 PM.