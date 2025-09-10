Mike Elko Eager to Fix Texas A&M's Road Woes
The Texas A&M Aggies have generally been pretty good over the past decade or so, even if not exactly great. On the road, however, it's been a much different story.
The Aggies haven't finished with a winning record on the road since 2020, and even then, that deserves an asterisk because that season took place during the height of the pandemic and crowds were limited as a result. Excluding that season, they haven't had a winning record on the road since 2014. They've gone .500 on the road a few times, including last year when they beat Florida and Mississippi State but lost to South Carolina and Auburn, but never better than that.
Unsurprisingly, head coach Mike Elko wants to put an end to that unfortunate trend, and there's no time like the present.
Mike Elko Talks Texas A&M's Road Struggles, Notre Dame Environment
Ahead of Saturday's matchup against Notre Dame, the Aggies' first road game of the season, Elko noted how important it is for the Aggies to overcome their struggles away from Kyle Field.
"We talked about that a lot last year," Elko told reporters Monday. "Our travel schedule is a lot different than what it has been in the recent past, at least. I don't know how much that impacts or doesn't impact it. When you decide to join the SEC and play on the road, you play in some really hard venues. We've played in some out-of-conference venues that have been really challenging, going back to my time as a defensive coordinator. Certainly, this one as well.
"I think that leads to maybe some of the struggles. But obviously, for us to take the next step as a program, that's the next hurdle that we have to get over. We got over the winning on the road last year. Now we've got to get over the win at night on the road against a top-10 team. That's the next hurdle for us to clear."
Additionally, Elko, who previously worked as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2017, knows better than anyone in the program how special that environment is.
"I think it's different," Elko said. "I don't know if it plays differently, but the thing I've always said to people about Notre Dame is you can just feel the history and tradition. From Touchdown Jesus to just the feel in and around the stadium, you feel tradition. You feel history. You feel what that program has meant for so long to college football. And then obviously they've done a really good job with some of the recent renovations to create the modern feel to it as well.
"It's a cool place. I think it's a really unique place. It'll be great atmosphere."
The Aggies have the misfortune of playing their three toughest games - against Notre Dame on Saturday, LSU on Oct. 25 and Texas on Nov. 28 - all on the road. Travelling to face Arkansas on Oct. 18 and Missouri on Nov. 8 won't be easy either.
If they want to get where they envision themselves, though, the Aggies must learn to embrace playing on the road.