All-American Duo Highlights Texas A&M’s Loaded 2026 Class
There aren’t many teams around the country with a brighter future than Texas A&M football. Under the direction of now second-year head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have been dominant in the recruiting trail, boasting the No. 6 class in the 2026 cycle.
With 27 commits from 11 different states, Elko and his staff are laying the foundation for something special in College Station.
And with the 2026 class preparing to enter their senior seasons, Rivals has unveiled its preseason All-American list, featuring two future Aggies. These are names worth knowing now, before they become mainstream.
Bryce Perry-Wright, EDGE
One of the summer’s biggest wins for Texas A&M came on July 6, when Bryce Perry-Wright chose the Aggies over Clemson. The five-star EDGE from Buford, Georgia, is ranked among the top 40 players in his class.
Texas A&M fans will have a chance at getting their first glimpse as Buford hosts Milton this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in a clash of Georgia high school powerhouses.
Perry-Wright earned his preseason All-American nod after a stellar junior campaign: 57 tackles (13 for loss), 9 sacks, and 17 quarterback hits. Andrew Irvin, 247Sports’ Director of Scouting, likened his game to Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett, noting, “Excellent snap anticipation tends to give him an advantage.”
The Aggies could use every bit of that pass-rushing ability. Last season, the defense mustered only 25 sacks, and with top edge rusher Cashius Howell set to graduate next year, Perry-Wright’s arrival becomes even more crucial for Elko’s program.
Madden Williams, Wide Receiver
Another major summer victory for Texas A&M came when elite wideout Madden Williams committed to the Aggies over heavy contenders like Washington and USC, two programs that had been relentless in their pursuit.
While some may still be unfamiliar with his name, there’s no questioning Williams’ profile off the field. He holds one of the most luxurious NIL deals among A&M commits, having signed with Adidas as part of the Adizero Class, a campaign centered on elite speed.
Ranked as the No. 32 receiver in the 2026 class by On3, Williams enters his senior season with a preseason All-American honor that suggests the recruiting industry sees even more upside ahead. His junior-year numbers, 50 receptions for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns, paint the idea that the California native is on the verge of a monster season.
If his numbers do take a leap, do not be shocked if other programs make a late push to pry him away from Aggieland.