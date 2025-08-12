Texas A&M Boasts Top Ranked 2026 Defensive Back Class
For years, cornerback play has been Texas A&M’s Achilles’ heel. Talented players have come through the position, but the Aggies haven’t produced a defensive back drafted in the first two rounds since Justin Evans went 50th overall in 2017.
Under head coach Mike Elko, that narrative could soon change. In his first full offseason on the recruiting trail, Elko has made waves across all position groups, but perhaps no unit has improved more than the secondary.
Recently, Rivals ranked the top defensive back classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Texas A&M joining powerhouse programs Alabama and Notre Dame on the list.
Meet Texas A&M’s 2026 DB Class
The Aggies currently hold the No. 6 class nationally, trailing only Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia, and USC. Of their 21 blue-chip commits, the strength of the class is in the secondary, with five standout defensive backs headlining the group.
Brandon Arrington – 5-Star, No. 1 CB
The top player in his position and a top 10 player in the nation, Arrington is widely considered the fastest player in the cycle. The California speedster ran a blistering 10.21 in the 100 meters and 20.35 in the 200, breaking a meet record previously held by Olympian Noah Lyles.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Arrington has the size, length, and elite track speed to develop into a lockdown corner from day one in College Station.
Victor Singleton – 4-Star, No. 8 CB
The top player in Ohio, Singleton flipped from Illinois to A&M in April, becoming the 11th commit of the 2026 class. Ranked inside the national top 60, he shut down his recruitment in July, cementing his spot in Aggieland.
Paired with Arrington, Singleton gives the Aggies one of the most talented CB tandems in the country.
Camren Hamiel – 4-Star, No. 22 CB
The top player in Arizona, Hamiel is a versatile defensive back who can line up outside or in the nickel. His skill set will be valuable as veterans Tyreek Chappell and Jordan Shaw graduate.
Hamiel’s combination of coverage skills and track speed make him another high-upside addition to the secondary.
Tylan Wilson – 4-Star, No. 20 Safety
Although listed as a safety, Wilson’s coverage instincts and 6-foot-2 frame allow him to play corner at a high level. Physical at the line of scrimmage, he fits perfectly in SEC-style football.
Landing a top Mississippi prospect over Ole Miss, Alabama, and Clemson is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about what Elko is building in Aggieland.
Chance Collins – 4-Star, No. 32 Safety
Another safety that can line up as a cornerback, Collins rounds out arguably the best defensive back group in the 2026 cycle. He has rare speed for his size, clocking a 10.76 in the 100 meters at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds
A two-way standout in high school, Collins shines at wide receiver but is being recruited as a safety. In 2024, he racked up 20 tackles (two for loss), eight pass breakups, and six interceptions, while adding 16 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns on offense.