An ‘Added Dimension’ Gives Mike Elko & Co. Another Dominant Force

Texas A&M hit a home run by bringing in one of the hottest commodities on the transfer portal market.

Now, many eyes are on Week 1 and what the Alabama transfer, Isaiah Horton, can truly do to showcase how he fits into this system under head coach Mike Elko.

Early impressions suggest the connection between Horton and quarterback Marcel Reed could be special. It is also an element the Aggies have not had in a while: a deep-downfield threat who can climb the ladder and make spectacular grabs.

“He's been what we were hoping we were getting in that he's a big, tall, physical receiver,” Elko said. “He adds another dimension to the room.”

On the field, Horton touched on how he is already noticing the bond between him and Reed in his first year in Aggieland, which has helped him throughout the transition to a new program.

“We've built chemistry,” Horton stated. “He has grabbed me and embraced me and shown me the Aggie culture — We do our own one-on-ones off the field, but other than that, it's about the team.”

A Loaded Receiver Room

Going into the 2026-27 campaign, this wide receiver room appears to be one of the strongest units it has had in a long time, and A&M will have a fair share of options to spread the ball around.

On paper, a trio of weapons elected to return for the Aggies: Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Terry Bussey, who is back and healthy. Add to the mix a man hungry for another huge year in Horton, and it all helps Reed in the passing game, who shouldn't have to worry much about who he can sling the football to.

“We don't worry about that because we're just worried about winning,” Horton noted. “At the end of the day, whoever is out there, it's about giving us the best chance to win.”

Winning is the center of it all, and making those strides will take “energy” and “focus,” according to Horton, who has recognized the A&M offense piecing it all together ahead of Week 1.

“We made big strides coming together as an offense and understanding that winning doesn't always look pretty,” Horton said. “We're making big strides with our energy and our focus.”

It all comes down to preparation and execution to get this entire team to the level it wants to be at, and Elko acknowledged that his group needs to rise to the occasion by making winning plays.

“We got to continue to be the team that steps up and makes those winning plays,” Elko said.

That energy and focus Horton has emphasized could be the dominant force that helps A&M find those winning plays when the moment arrives.

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