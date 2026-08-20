Texas A&M Has a Chance to Make Isaiah Horton a Red-Zone Nightmare

After many of the key contributors for the Texas A&M Aggies historic 2025 season moved on to the NFL, the program has been tasked with replacing the talent loss and keeping an option open for the school to find itself back in the College Football Playoffs.

For head coach Mike Elko, while finding new contributors on the defensive side of the ball was a priority, ensuring the offensive talent around returning quarterback Marcel Reed would put him in position to succeed was equally important.

Returning receiver Mario Craver has been the focal point of returning production, but new transfer receiver, Isaiah Horton, could be the best kept redzone secret in all of college football, and spark a pairing that could send defenses home with night terrors after games.

How Horton Revolutionizes the Aggies Red Zone Trips

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the 49 touchdowns the Aggies' skill-players scored last year, only 27 of them are returning, and the biggest hit will stem from receiver KC Conception, who scored 10 times last season, with nine of them coming on the receiving end.

Replacing his production across the field isn't easy, and the red-zone role will have to be filled for the new-look offense, which is where Horton has the ability to separate himself on the roster.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, the Alabama Crimson Tide is a massive target for Reed, and combining his frame with lengthy arms and a massive catch radius, the two have the makings to be a pairing that gives outside cornerbacks nightmares in the end zone.

Horton has already shown his ability to reach a high point in contested catches and is able to block out defenders well to place himself in front of passes. With Craver opposite him, who defenses will also have to key on because of his versatility, Horton could find himself on an island often, and it shouldn't end well for opposing defenses.

If the Aggies find other ways to involve their new transfer receiver, Horton could be used out of the backfield, using designed motion plays to try and get him around an edge, where speed is also a strong suit of his in the open field.

Horton gives the Aggies plenty of options, and with his frame, the most straightforward answer is a fade in the end zone, and if Reed is able to connect with him, they could prove to be dangerous in 2026.

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