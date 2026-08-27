Texas A&M Loses Former 5-Star WR Jerome Myles Before 2026 Season

Along with losing two players due to season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M Aggies are now parting ways two other members of their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko announced Thursday that wide receiver Jerome Myles is no longer with the team due to "personal reasons" after spending one year in College Station. The former five-star recruit missed all of his freshman season last year due to injury.

The Aggies have also parted ways with offensive lineman Nelson McGuire, who played in just one game last season 12 total snaps. He was a four-star recruit in Texas A&M's 2025 class.

Texas A&M Has Now Lost Two Wide Receivers This Offseason

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Myles is second wide receiver to be taken off the roster during fall camp.

The Aggies previously removed wide receiver Jonah Wilson from the team's official online roster earlier this month. He transferred to Texas A&M last offseason after spending time with the Houston Cougars but didn't appear in a game with the Aggies.

The loss of Myles certainly hurts for Texas A&M fans that were hoping to finally see him on the field this upcoming season. However, he was set to be buried this season on deep wide receiver depth chart that features Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, Asthon Bethel-Roman, Terry Bussey and true freshman Aaron Gregory.

He was viewed as one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, choosing the Aggies over some of the best programs in the country.

Myles had been committed to the USC Trojans before reopening his recruitment and choosing Texas A&M in what was a massive win for Elko and the coaching staff.

Once Myles arrived to College Station, it didn't long for him to impress.

"There is an athletic skillset that he brings to the table that's really unique," Elko said last fall. "... Last night was the first night we were able to clear him, get him out there doing some things, and he certainly catches the eye."

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Myles from living up to the five-star hype that he brought out of high school.

Should he choose to eventually enter the portal, it wouldn't be surprising to see some notable programs try to add him to their roster.

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