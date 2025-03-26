Analyst Predicts Perfect NFL Draft Fit for Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart
Texas A&M Aggies star Shemar Stewart is widely considered to be one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft class, especially after a dazzling performance at last month's NFL Scouting Combine.
While most seem enamored with Stewart's potential as a pass rusher, his effectiveness against the run is also enticing. At 6-5 and 267 pounds, he's a big presence on the edge and can even play inside when needed, as he showed at A&M.
In fact, his prowess in that department could make him a perfect fit for one team in particular.
On the "PFF College Football Show," PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman detailed how Stewart would be a great fit with the Dallas Cowboys, citing new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system.
"One of the things that sticks out to me, we have to remember it's not Mike Zimmer now running this defense, it's Matt Eberflus," Wasserman said. "Matt Eberflus is a coach who goes four-down linemen more than almost anybody. So you need big, strong defensive ends to defend the run. And even Shemar Stewart, he can reduce down and play inside like he did at Texas A&M a little bit, right over the tackle, or even as a seven on the tight end as well.
"There's still a ways to go with the pass rush, we know this. But, he's a really darn good run defender, right? He's a powerful, strong run defender who can one arm and hold that edge on the outside in that wide nine as well. I think Eberflus is somebody who would like Shemar Stewart. The combine, I'm sure, has everybody enticed."
Eberflus struggled as head coach of the Chicago Bears, but had success as an assistant previously. So, if Stewart fits well in his system, it could bode well for his long-term outlook.
The Cowboys have struggled to defend the run for a while now, ranking 29th against it last season. They've been on the lookout for interior help, but now need some help on the edge as well after the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence. If he lives up to his sky-high potential, a big if but possible, Stewart could help solve all of those issues.