Are the Texas A&M Aggies Set at Running Back After DD Murray Addition?

On May 7, the Texas A&M Aggies added DD Murray from Arkansas State to the roster from the transfer portal. The 5'10" running back from Bellville, Texas, is entering his second season after redshirting in 2025 with the Red Wolves.

Murray joins a running back rotation that took a hit over the offseason with the losses of Le’Veon Moss, EJ Smith and Amari Daniels. This trio combined for 825 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns and eight starts.

Is the newest addition enough for a Texas A&M team that prioritizes running the ball, or should the Aggies continue to explore the available options in the transfer portal?

Texas A&M Aggies Complete RB Room With DD Murray Addition

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed and running back Rueben Owens II react during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The remaining options in the transfer portal are limited. There is no longer a spring window, so programs are, with some exceptions, limited to the athletes who have already entered the portal. Meanwhile, Division II football does not currently have a transfer portal window, but a recent change to NCAA legislation takes effect on June 1, establishing a set window.

At this point, though, Texas A&M should be content with its current running back rotation, despite Murray being the only addition made through the transfer portal this offseason.

Last season’s leading rusher, Rueben Owens II, returns after recording a career-high 639 yards as a redshirt sophomore. He started five of the Aggies’ final six games and rebounded from a nearly season-ending foot injury last fall that limited him to two games.

Owens has proven that he can lead the Aggies’ backfield. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2023 after totaling 494 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. In 2025, he improved his yards-per-carry average to 5.4, forced 14 missed tackles, ran for 343 yards after contact and had 10 carries of 10 or more yards.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Owens is a former five-star recruit and has the frame to be a bell-cow running back. At 5’11”, he is listed at 215 pounds, a bigger build than most of the athletes in his room.

The Aggies’ backfield rotation is deep and has often incorporated multiple bodies. However, Owens told the media during a press conference in March he is ready to “show the coaches what I'm about” and that he “deserve[s] to be that guy.”

Another advantage Owens has over his position group is experience. While the running back rotation is deep, it is also young. Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden Jr. are two players expected to play an important role entering their sophomore and redshirt freshman seasons, respectively.

Morrow had 262 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns last season and could carve a role as an option in the receiving game. According to offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, he lost weight to get faster and more explosive.

Riden, meanwhile, only recorded carries in one game but had 11 carries for 45 yards against Samford. Both he and Morrow are former three-star recruits, but they have made strong impressions early in their career. Ramarian Tillman also returns for his redshirt sophomore season, though he has one career carry.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Murray’s role with Texas A&M is hard to determine at this stage, as he joins the Aggies after spring practices and the Maroon & White Game have concluded. He has not yet recorded an offensive snap and has appeared in only two games as a member of the Red Wolves' punt return team.

As a redshirt freshman, he will likely be developing alongside the Aggies’ other big offseason additions: the incoming freshman.

KJ Edwards is the newest in-state four-star running back to join Texas A&M. He is a top-50 recruit from Carthage, Texas, and is another explosive tackle-breaker, though he currently weighs under 190 pounds.

He is joined in the Class of 2026 by Carsyn Baker, another four-star running back from Georgia. Baker has an impressive track background and excelled in the postseason for Langston Hughes High School. He was a top-20 running back in his class.

Wiggins intends to maintain the Aggies’ identity as a run-oriented offense. Texas A&M has had a long-standing philosophy of winning in the trenches and controlling the game. The program has more than enough talent in the backfield to execute these goals and pursue another College Football Playoff appearance.

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