How Texas A&M RB KJ Edwards Could Carve Out Freshman Role

In recent years, Texas A&M’s run game hasn’t lacked talent — it’s lacked clarity. With a committee-based approach, a true long-term answer at running back has remained elusive for head coach Mike Elko’s squad.

Heading into 2026, the Aggie backfield will feature experience with key returners such as Jamarion Marrow and Rueben Owens II, but not necessarily separation.

A&M’s returning running backs bring familiarity with the system, but neither has fully claimed a definitive RB1 role. Situational usage — early downs, passing situations, short yardage — have been spread out rather than owned. This structure keeps the room competitive while also leaving the door open.

With no locked-in bell cow, KJ Edwards becomes relevant immediately

Carthage running back KJ Edwards is named offensive MVP for the Class 4A Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium | Michel Alfaro-Tyler Morning Telegraph

Texas A&M freshman running back KJ Edwards arrives as a 97-rated prospect and the No. 3 in the 2026 class, but more importantly, he brings a skill set that translates early.

At 5-foot-10, Edwards eclipsed 6,000 career rushing yards over the course of four seasons at Carthage High School, leading the Bulldogs to three Texas 4-A D-II State Championship victories.

Explosive as ever, in his senior year, Edwards rushed for 2,085 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per carry.

The Carthage native also competed in Track & Field, clocking 10.99 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

Compared to NFL rushers, among the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard, Edwards rejected offers from Colorado, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas, before packing his bags and heading to College Station.

Aside from his raw athleticism, Edwards sees the field, employs patience as needed and knows how to modulate his speed. Those aren’t traits that require long-term development — they’re habits that allow for early trust from first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

Edward's freshman role

With returning offensive firepower, Edwards doesn’t need to arrive as a starter to make an impact. Instead, his path to playtime is more practical — rotational carries, short-yardage situations and opportunities to establish rhythm.

From there, Edwards’ role can expand. If he proves to be reliable in pass protection and continues to produce between the tackles, the workload naturally increases.

A&M doesn’t need Edwards to be the guy immediately, but it needs someone capable of becoming the RB1 over time. In a backfield still searching for identity, the path is there.

For Edwards, it doesn’t start with taking over, but it doesn’t take long to see how he could.

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