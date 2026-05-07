Texas A&M Gets Late But Valuable Addition in the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies face an uphill battle reloading their roster after finishing the 2025 season with one of the best seasons in program history, capped off by a trip to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

As they look to prove that last year wasn't a fluke, and with spring camp in the rear window, the Aggies have made another splash after signing DD Murray out of the transfer portal.

The talented running back is the brother of current Aggies defensive tackle and one of the top recruits from the 2025 cycle.

What Makes Murray an Intriguing Signing

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Murray was a highly-touted running back out of Bellville High School, despite what the rankings say. He was the No. 152 running back in the 2025 recruiting class and a top-300 prospect from the Lone Star State. His ranking doesn't tell the full story of his production, though, either.

He had a breakout junior season, running for 2,072 yards on 11.0 yards per carry, and finished with 36 touchdowns on the ground. In his senior year, he saw a slight dip in production, posting 1,289 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. He would add eight receptions for 286 yards and four touchdowns as well, proving he can be a receiving back when needed as well.

His speed is apparent, as he posted an 11.2-second 100-meter dash and a 23.07-second 200-meter dash. He is a capable running back who isn't afraid to hit the hole and can use his speed to burst through when he finds a running lane.

Where He Fits in on the Aggies Roster

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The running back room for the Aggies is nearly set in stone, as Rueben Owens is expected to get the lion's share of carries, as he was a critical piece in the Aggies success last season, and he returns for another year.

Behind him is expected to be Jamarrion Marrow, an impressive sophomore who has shown signs of being able to answer the call if needed as well.

Behind both of them, though, is where it gets interesting. Redshirt freshman Tiger Riden could be in play, as could talented freshman KJ Edwards.

Murray is expected to serve as another depth piece, but as a redshirt freshman, he could be called upon if needed.

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