Arkansas Gives Marcel Reed the Matchup He Needs Right Now

Four weeks into the season and the Texas A&M Aggies are 2-2 on the year, and staring down falling under a .500 record for the first time since head coach Mike Elko took over the program.

Much of the struggles can be pinpointed on the offense, and quarterback Marcel Reed, who has had a problem with accuracy to begin the year. While expectations were high for him entering the year, he has yet to live up to them.

However, now entering week five, looks like the perfect opportunity for Reed and the offense to get back on track. The Arkansas Razorbacks travel to town, and defending the passing game has been a struggle for them this year, and if there was ever a time for the Aggies to find a groove, it's now or never.

Reed Needs a Win

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, finding a way to get the offense back on track will be a critical piece of finding wins again this season. That falls on Reed, who still has his top-two receivers in Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver, healthy on the outside.

Despite that, Reed is having a season to forget in his fourth year with the program. He ranks 86th in passing yards (738), 90th in QBR (50.9), tied for 107th in interceptions (4), and is tied for 60th in passing touchdowns (six).

However, the Razorbacks are the perfect opportunity for Reed to find success and develop some confidence that will hopefully carry over into the rest of the season, particularly at strengthening his accuracy and helping his completion percentage.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks are allowing opponents to complete passes at a 70.37 percent rate, which ranks No. 123 out of 138 teams. For comparison's sake, Reed is at 55.4 percent, which is the seventh-worst percentage in the country for quarterbacks who have taken a minimum of 100 dropbacks.

Not only that, Arkansas is allowing 8.5 yards per pass, while the Aggies are averaging just 5.6, which ranks No. 122 in college football. Perhaps even more telling is that the Razorbacks are being thrown on less than half the time, and are still struggling to limit the damage.

Reed and the offense haven't given the Aggies much confidence in the passing game, but if there were ever a game to find a spark and show the turnaround is happening, it would be this coming weekend against the Razorbacks.

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