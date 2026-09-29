Mike Elko Clarifies His Stance on His Quarterback Against Arkansas

Four games into its 2026 season, Texas A&M football is on the verge of a downward spiral too large to overcome. Already two games behind in the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have doubled their league losses from last year as their offense has lacked the explosiveness that characterized their first trip to the College Football Playoff.

While many glaring spots require addressing to right their ship, the Aggies have been plagued by poor play from their quarterback, Marcel Reed. Despite bringing in and returning top SEC talent to the offense, Reed has struggled to achieve a lasting rhythm against quality opponent, and it has thrust A&M into a two-game losing streak before the heart of the season has taken place.

Even so, head coach Mike Elko reaffirmed his confidence in his quarterback in the Aggies' weekly press conference. Although a daunting schedule remains for A&M on its path to the postseason, Elko made it clear that the man he trusts to get him there is Reed, as he and his unit prepare to face their old rivals, Arkansas.

"His work ethic ... who he is, how he's attacking this thing."

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ever since he came in for an inefficient Conner Weigman back in 2024, Reed has taken the Aggies by storm with his dual-threat ability. However, in the most crucial games as the full-time starter, the Nashville native has struggled to keep the ball out of harm's way. Costly turnovers have tarnished key drives, and in 2026, he has yet to capitalize with his dynamic wide receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton.

"We still believe in him; we need to find a way to create opportunities for him to be more successful," Elko said. "We've seen him be more successful, and so we have got to get him there... coaching is trying to identify the best way to extract results and get a better performance."

The Maroon and White will need to find a way to extract results, as Arkansas comes to town with a 0-2 record in the SEC as well, creating a perfect opportunity to get things right before the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas loom just over the horizon.

"We've got to do a better job at creating explosive plays. I think a lot of that is finding better leverage to create better opportunities to do that," Elko said. "We're having to be too precise, which is hard to do, but we have to make sure we are developing a rhythm. We're just too choppy right now."

Choppy would be an understatement if the performance against LSU was under the microscope as A&M's only performance, but there have been flashes of Reed's ability to create big plays, just some have been a little too late in the game to make a difference to the outcome.

With key offensive pieces like running backs Jamarion Morrow and KJ Edwards coming back from injury, Reed will have pieces to alleviate some of the pressure on him to hit his receivers, who have shown the ability to take over games. Even with the loss of star utility man Terry Bussey, the Aggies will have wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman returning to form as well.

The road ahead is among the most difficult in the nation, as the Aggies have one of the top 10 hardest remaining schedules in all of college football. However, if Reed can take the confidence his coach has in him and make it fuel for production, perhaps the season is not all lost.

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