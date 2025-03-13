Atlanta Falcons Hosting Texas A&M Aggies DE on NFL Draft Visit
Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Shemar Stewart continues to see his stock rise ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft next month, and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be one of the interested parties.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are hosting Stewart for a visit this week. He's expected to be a first-round pick, and Atlanta currently holds the No. 15 overall selection.
"Former Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart — whose explosive combine boosted his stock to a projected top-10 pick — is on his way to visit the , per source," Pelissero tweeted.
Stewart trimmed down in preparations for his professional debut. Weighing in at 281 pounds before the Senior Bowl, the lineman came in a sleeker 267 pounds for his official measurement at the combine. He also showed off his speed in the 40-yard dash, posting a 4.59 time, quicker than the 4.64 that Myles Garrett displayed during the 2017 NFL Combine.
During his time at Texas A&M, Stewart played in 37 career games while posting 65 total tackles (11 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He had 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in A&M's 51-10 win over Mississippi State during the 2023 season.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said during a recent interview with Josh Pate of CBS Sports that the program needs to improve in producing NFL talent, a trend they'll look to start with Stewart, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton during this draft cycle.
"And I think when we talk about what we have to do to take this program over the curve, that's exactly what it is," Elko said. "We have to have more NFL talent on the roster playing for us down the stretch. I think when you look at where we are draft pick wise relative to where we need to be to be winning at the level Texas A&M should be winning at. That's the biggest jump we have to make."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
