Betting Odds Released For Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame
The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to do battle for the second straight year this Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.
The two teams will hope to have a repeat of their thrilling battle from last year, which saw the Irish come away from a jam-packed Kyle Field with a 23-13 win over the Maroon and White in the season opener.
And Monday afternoon, BetMGM released the betting odds for the contest between the two Top 25 squads, and with where the game is being played and how both teams have performed as of late, the result may not come as a surprise to many.
Notre Dame is the Current Favorite Against Texas A&M
In the opening report from BetMGM, the national champion runners up are currently the favorites in the showdown by 7.5 points, and ESPN Bet has the Irish taking this one by 9.5 points.
The matchup will be the seventh time that the two teams meet on the gridiron, with Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame getting the best of the Aggies last year in Mike Elko's very first game as the A&M head coach.
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman struggled in that game over a year ago, completing less than half of his passes for only 100 passing yards and two interceptions, with the lone Aggie touchdown coming from a one-yard rush from Le'Veon Moss.
The Irish's run game was nothing short of productive, and nothing should change this weekend with both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price still manning the backfield duties for Notre Dame.
Love paced the team in rushing last year with 91 yards and a touchdown in their win, and Price added on a 47-yard rushing score of his own.
The two teams this year will have new faces at quarterback when they hit the field Saturday night, with Marcel Reed looking to keep up his impressive stretch of passing performances to start the season and C.J. Carr will look to deliver Notre Dame their first win of the season in just his second career start after the team fell apart late in their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes, but received a bye week last week, giving them an extra week to get their game plan straight for this weekend.
The Aggies are currently 2-0 on the season after opening wins against the UTSA Roadrunners and Utah State Aggies, giving them all the momentum they need for what should be a thrilling rematch with the Irish on Saturday at 6:30.
