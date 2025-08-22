Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed's NIL Earnings More Than Conner Weigman?
College football has seen quite a few changes in the past five years, from conference realignment to expanded playoffs. However, no change has been more impactful than the way NIL has taken over the college landscape, with many big name stars taking home professional paychecks before even playing a down in the NFL.
For Texas A&M football, its own star at the helm of its offense is getting his bag as he enters his first season as a full-time starter. Quarterback Marcel Reed is among the lucky few players to be projected to bring home a seven-figure deal while hitting the books and wide receivers, as On3's Pete Nakos reported that Reed will make "upwards of $1.5 million this season."
Entering his redshirt sophomore campaign, Reed has let his dual-threat abilities and a little bit of luck thrust him into the starting role with the Aggies. When filling in for now-Houston quarterback Conner Weigman, who is reportedly set to make over $1 million this season, Reed cemented himself as one of the Southeastern Conference's best with 22 total touchdowns in eleven games and eight starts.
Show Me The Money
Such high dollar amounts come from involvement in all kinds of businesses, something Reed has been using to his advantage. Partnerships with clothing apparel like Rhoback, as well as starring in a Sonic commercial with actor Terry Crews, have been just a few ways Reed has earned his bag this offseason.
Charitable acts such as giving back to the community by being part of kids' football camps help players like Reed show their soft side as they use their platform for the betterment of others. Community involvement has been the key to getting hometown and local support, such as at car dealerships and local restaurants.
Perhaps not surprisingly is these athletes are also finding very niche and unique avenues to boost their NIL earning potential. Reed was the first player to sign a NIL deal with a private jet company when he began his partnership with ENG Aviation Group this past April.
Joining school collectives is essential to rake in local support and Reed's partnership with Texas Aggies United allows the young gunslinger to get involved with the donors of the A&M program and continue to build his prescence in the NIL landscape.
With no true limit on an athlete's NIL earning potential, it is likely numbers like $1.5 million could become a standard asking price for a player in the portal or being recruited. Regardless of what the future holds, Reed is steering himself in the right path to continue success far beyond the gridiron.