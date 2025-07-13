Big 12 QB Wants to Beat Texas A&M at Kyle Field
Texas A&M’s Kyle Field has constantly been a talking point for other teams heading to College Station. It is considered one of the most hostile environments in college football and takes a toll on visiting teams.
Last season, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier both tried to play off the impact Kyle Field would have on their teams. Both squads ended up having multiple false starts and penalties of that nature during their losses.
But in an interview with ESPN’s Greg McElroy on “Always College Football,” Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton said he would love to face the Aggies in Kyle Field.
What Behren Morton Said About Texas A&M
Kyle Field, which consistently reaches six figures in the attendance department, is among the first stadiums mentioned when talking about the best in college football.
“Kyle Field, that place gets rowdy,” Morton said. “I’ve been to a couple of games there. But, I’d love to go on the road and beat them. That’d be awesome.”
Coming out of Eastland High School in Eastland, Texas, Morton had offers from Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and TCU before ultimately deciding on Texas Tech. Morton, similarly to San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, shunned the Aggies in favor of a Big 12 program and it has proved to work out for them both.
“Legitimate Power 5-caliber quarterback prospect who's a natural gunslinger type with a potentially high ceiling,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote about Morton coming out of high school. “Could become multi-year high-major starter in college with long-term NFL Draft potential.”
Last season with the Red Raiders, Morton threw for 3,335 passing yards and 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading Texas Tech to an 8-5 record. Heading into the 2025 season, Morton has an opportunity to become the fourth Red Raiders quarterback to pass for over 10,000 yards in his career.
The last time Texas Tech ventured to Aggieland was in 2010, the Aggies came out on top, 45-27. Texas A&M leads the series all-time with a 37-32-1 record against the Red Raiders. In their most recent meeting, a Ryan Tannehill-led Texas A&M squad marched into Lubbock and won 45-40 in 2011.
With a history that spans nearly a century, Texas Tech and Texas A&M fans would surely love to see the rivalry renewed at some point in the future, especially with the all-time record being so close.
Texas A&M is set to host UTSA, Utah State, and Samford as its non-conference slate this upcoming season.