San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Almost Went to Texas A&M
So much regarding a team’s success in college football depends on the caliber of their quarterback. Sometimes, the player is even enough to change the course of a program.
From 2017 to 2020, the Texas A&M Aggies thought they had their quarterback in Kellen Mond. He was serviceable for the Aggies, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions during his four years in the Maroon and White.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy recently went on the "Bussin' With The Boys” podcast, hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, and explained his decision to commit to Iowa State over Texas A&M.
Inside Brock Purdy’s Decision
Purdy’s decision stems a lot from his high school experience, he explained on the podcast.
"Like my high school that I went to, they weren't known to be good or anything," Purdy said. “Then, growing up I said I'm going to go there, change that culture, win. We went to the state championship game, we lost.”
For a school he said was not accustomed for winning, they sure won a lot with Purdy at the helm. His junior season, he threw 42 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and rushed for 842 yards and six touchdowns while leading Perry High School to the semifinal round of Arizona’s AIA State Football Championships.
His senior season, Purdy was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and set an AIA state record for his 57 passing touchdowns on the season while leading Perry to the state championship game he mentioned. within the time Purdy was the full time starter, he was able to pull Perry High School from the depths of mediocrity to the brink of champions.
"At the time, Jimbo Fisher just got to A&M, Matt Campbell had been at Iowa State and I just loved what Matt Campbell stood for,” Purdy said. “He had this vision of like you're playing Big 12 football, Power 5. They're the sleeper program. I was like, I want to go somewhere, do something for the first time."
When Fischer was brought in to the Texas A&M program, he was expected to be a “win now” type of coach with a loaded roster, something Purdy was not used to in the slightest. He opted for Iowa State over Texas A&M and it proved to be a pretty good decision for his career.
In his time at Iowa State, Purdy threw for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions and was selected with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He would go on to lead the 49ers to back-to-back playoff berths and a Super Bowl, in which they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 49ers recently committed to Purdy as their franchise quarterback, signing him to a multi-year $265 million deal.