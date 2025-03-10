Bobby Brown III to Sign With NFC South Team in Free Agency
Texas A&M alum Bobby Brown III made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Rams over the last few years.
Now, he is the latest Aggie in the NFL to get paid.
According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown has agreed to terms on a deal with the Carolina Panthers that will pay him 21 million over three seasons. With incentives, Brown could earn up to $27 million on his new deal.
"The Panthers aren't done, adding Rams free agent DT Bobby Brown III to their defensive line, sources say," Rapoport said. "It's a 3-year, $21M deal for Bobby Brown III that can go to $27M including incentives."
Brown came to the NFL as a fourth round pick at No. 117 overall in the 2021 draft out of Texas A&M, playing 10 games in his rookie season and just nine in his second year. Brown eventually moved to nose tackle in L.A. and became a major part of the defense, playing in 30 games and starting 29 of those games for the Rams in 2023 and 2024. Over that time, he amassed 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two QB hits and .5 sacks.
He was also part of the Rams 2021 Super Bowl winning team that beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
In three seasons at Texas A&M, Brown was an anchor in the middle of the defense from 2018-2020, putting together his best season in 2020. That year, he had 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 22 tackles.
He was named first-team All-SEC that season before heading to the draft.
