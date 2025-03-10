Falcons Sign Former Texas A&M Aggies OT to Extension
More than a decade after leaving the Texas A&M Aggies, offensive tackle Jake Matthews remains one of the program's greatest success stories.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Matthews, 33, has held down the left side throughout his entire time in the ATL. While he only has one Pro Bowl selection in 11 seasons, which came in 2018, he is quietly one of the league's most dependable linemen.
As long as he keeps playing as such, the Falcons will keep paying him accordingly. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Atlanta has signed Matthews to a two-year extension worth $45 million.
The extension will likely ensure that Matthews plays his entire career with the Falcons. He was already signed through the 2026 season, and now he's signed through his age-36 season in 2028.
This new deal also gives Matthews $38 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.
Considering Matthews' durability, though, it's possible he plays beyond that point. The Missouri City, Texas native has started 179 of a possible 180 regular-season games throughout his NFL career, with the lone game he missed coming in his rookie season. At 178 consecutive starts and counting, he has the longest active streak in the NFL.
Matthews' family is essentially football royalty, as a whopping seven members of the family have made it to the NFL. His father Bruce Matthews played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise from 1983-2001 - earning seven All-Pro selections in the process - while his brother Kevin Matthews briefly played for the Titans in the early 2010s. His grandfather Clay Matthews Sr. started the family legacy, playing for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1950s.
On the other side of the family, Clay Matthews Jr., Jake's uncle, had an NFL career spanning almost two decades, most of that time coming with the Cleveland Browns. His cousin, Clay Matthews III, spent a decade with the Green Bay Packers, and his other cousin Casey Matthews played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the early 2010s.
Needless to say, Jake's doing a great job of carrying on the family legacy.
