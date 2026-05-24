The Greatest Seasons in Texas A&M History Ranked

The history of Texas A&M football is defined by the culture and traditions of not only the team but the community around it.

They pride themselves on defensive excellence, coining the term "Wrecking Crew" almost a century ago, and great seasons that have fundamentally reshaped the program.

We went back over a century to gather the 6 greatest seasons that we have ever seen in Aggieland history.

The Top 6 greatest seasons in Texas A&M history

6. 2020

Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) scores on a touchdown reception against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After a long and grueling all-SEC regular season schedule, the Aggies just missed what would've been their first-ever playoff berth in program history.

Though it isn't how the 12th Man wanted to end the year, Texas A&M still finished the season with an extremely impressive 9-1 record, losing their fifth seed playoff spot at the last minute to Notre Dame.

The Aggies capped off the year with a victory over their first non-conference opponent all season, beating North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl and ranking fourth overall.

5. 1956

Preseason training camp in Junction, Texas, in late summer 1956. | Texas A&M University Athletic Department Records

This year is the 70th anniversary of the 1956 "Junction Boys" season, where the Aggies finished with a 9-1 record and a Southwestern Conference Championship.

Not only is the story behind these few years under head coach Paul Bryant and his grueling summer camp historic, but being able to secure a conference title is no small feat.

4. 2012

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) under pressure from the Alabama Crimson Tide defense during second quarter of their football game at Bryant Denny Stadium. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Texas A&M made the switch and hosted its first-ever SEC season in 2012, and man, was it a good one. There are many reasons this season is so high, like the fact that the Aggies transitioned to a more difficult conference, finished 11-2, set several Texas A&M records, and just barely missed the playoffs.

The highlight of this season was, of course, freshman Johnny Manziel, who won the Heisman and led his team to an incredibly solid 11-2 record. Unfortunately, though they were in position for a fifth-seed playoff berth almost the entire season, the Fightin' Farmers just lost their spot to the Fighting Irish.

3. 1919

The handwritten caption on the negative reads, "Texas A.M.C. 7 - vs Texas University 0 / Mahan got away for 15 yd. gain." This captures a pivotal first-quarter run by Texas A&M's star fullback and future Olympian, Jack Mahan | John Atkinson, Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, Texas A&M University

You can't discuss this season without mentioning that the Texas A&M defense allowed no points the entire season, which is simply unheard of.

Obviously, this means that the Aggies finished with a perfect 10-0 record, outscoring opponents 275–0 and finishing with the program's first-ever consensus National Championship.

This is not regarded as a "true" National Championship because it is not recognized by the AP Poll. Still, this is one of Texas A&M's greatest and most historical seasons in school history.

2. 2025

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The most recent season for Texas A&M was a monumental one, as they received their first playoff berth in school history.

The Aggies marched their way to an 11-1 regular season record, with their only loss against Texas University in the final game of the regular season. They were then invited to compete in their first-ever playoff game in program history against the University of Miami at Kyle Field.

Though they left their stadium with a loss, they were able to raise their heads high knowing that this was just the beginning of the Mike Elko era, and this season would go down as one of the greatest Texas A&M seasons to date.

1. 1939

The official team portrait of the undefeated, undisputed 1939 Texas A&M Aggies, who finished 11–0 and defeated Tulane in the Sugar Bowl to secure the university's consensus national title. | Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, Texas A&M University

What could be more notorious than ending the season with Texas A&M's sole AP-recognized consensus national championship?

In 1939, the Aggies would go 11-0, receiving their third and most recent National Championship, but what would end up being their only AP-recognized National Championship to date.

To say this season was historic is an understatement, and the end of the season was a thriller. For the final game of the season, Texas A&M played Tulane in the famous Sugar Bowl, and just barely squeaked out a victory, 14-13.

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