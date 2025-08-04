Cam Newton Names Himself, Johnny Manziel 'Heads of the Underdogs'
In 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies had easily their best season of the 21st century, as Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel led them to an 11-2 record - including a stunning road win over eventual-national champion Alabama - and a their first top-five finish since 1956.
In a way, it's not too different from what Cam Newton, another Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, did two years prior for the Auburn Tigers. Sure, Manziel and the Aggies didn't win a national championship like Newton and the Tigers did, but they both lifted a traditional underdog program to heights not seen in decades.
At least, that's how Newton sees it.
Cam Newton Draws Parallels to Johnny Manziel
During an appearance on Manziel's "Glory Daze" podcast, Newton referred to the two quarterbacks as "heads of the underdogs" for taking programs that are normally overshadowed by others in their own state - A&M by Texas and Auburn by Alabama - to new heights.
“I think this is what you’re not mentioning,” Newton said. “When you think about Texas A&M and you think about Texas, who’s the superior team? [Texas]. Right? When you think about Auburn and you think about Alabama, who’s the superior team? [Alabama]. We were the heads of the underdogs.”
In Newton's eyes, going to the "little brother" school in a state and winning is more impressive than doing it at the "big brother" school.
“A&M is never supposed to beat Texas. Auburn is never supposed to beat Alabama. But when you give the forgotten sons or the step-children the power now, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ That type of passion is different. I’m not trying to nuke nobody’s power. Going to Georgia, going to Alabama, going to USC, it’s just like, ‘Okay, yeah. This is what we do.’ But it’s almost like UCLA, a star comes from UCLA to take LA over, man, what does that look like? You know what I’m saying? That is where I have a different amount of respect,” Newton said.
“Because you did what you weren’t supposed to do at a high level. It takes focus, it takes courage, and it takes a whole bunch of steel nuts to walk and be like, ‘Bro, I’m just better than you.’ Humbly, though. But you’ve got to have that mentality walking into games.”
Manziel unforutnately never got to play against Texas, as he was at A&M during the program's first seasons in the SEC. On the other hand, Newton led Auburn to thrilling road win over Alabama after trailing 24-0 on the road, in a game now known as the "Camback."
Manziel also didn't have the same level of NFL success as Newton, who won MVP in 2015. In College Station, however, he'll always be a legend.