Texas A&M Star WR Makes Interesting Comment On Cam Coleman's Commitment

The biggest headline of the transfer portal was undoubtedly former Auburn star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who was the most sought-after player as soon as the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, with the wide receiver having plenty of suitors.

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the programs with a shot at Coleman, with the Aggies being one of four teams that hosted Coleman for an official visit, along with the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

That recruitment ultimately did not fall in favor of Mike Elko's squad, with Coleman deciding to commit to an arch-rival in the Longhorns on Jan. 11. And in the aftermath of Coleman's decision, one Texas A&M star chimed in with an interesting reaction.

Mario Craver Reacts to Cam Coleman's Decision

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Coleman took to his Instagram to announce his official commitment to the Longhorns, and Aggie star wide receiver Mario Craver left a comment on the post reacting to the wide receiver's decision to join the Longhorns.

Craver's response was not anything extravagant or grand, with the comment being four laughing emojis and just a single word, "bet."

The choice from Coleman to head to Austin over College Station is sure to bring an added layer of emotion to an already emotion-filled game in next season's Lone Star Showdown, which returns to Kyle Field in the 2026 season.

Mario Craver leaves his thoughts under Cam Coleman’s commitment post. pic.twitter.com/H7umFDZPOc — Claudia (@TexasEx10) January 12, 2026

While the Aggies did not land Coleman, they did, however, land another talented wide receiver out of the transfer portal in former Alabama star wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who tallied 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this season.

The duo of Horton and a returning Craver should make for one of the top wide receiver tandems not only in the SEC but in the country.

Craver's Impactful 2025 Season

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This season was Craver's first with the Aggies after transferring in from Mississippi State, and the transfer was an immediate impact, with Craver finishing the 2025 season with 52 receptions for 825 yards and four touchdowns, making one of the top duos in the country with fellow transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion.

For his big season in year one in College Station, Craver was recognized with a third-team All-SEC selection.

The wide receiver is set to return to the Aggies for the 2026 season and be one of the leaders of the passing attack once again, with Craver making a bit of history with his return to College Station as The Business of Athletes reported that the wide receiver agreed to a contract extension with the Aggies that would result in him being the highest-paid wide receiver in the program's history.