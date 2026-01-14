Former Texas A&M Aggies DL Finds New Home at Mississippi State

After spending two seasons at Texas A&M, defensive lineman Dealyn Evans has officially announced where he will be playing next season. The Longview, Texas native entered the transfer portal only a few days ago, and has committed to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

BREAKING: Texas A&M transfer DL Dealyn Evans has committed to Mississippi State, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🐶https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/Xf6phafAGm — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

Evans, who was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school by 247Sports, appeared in all 13 games for the Aggies this season, but only recorded tackles in five of them. He finished the season with eight total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss as a redshirt freshman.

Texas A&M's aggressive approach along the defensive line likely played a role in Evans' decision to enter the portal. Head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies added experienced defensive linemen during the portal cycle, adding to an already competitive position group.

A High-Upside Defensive Lineman

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) walks on the field during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Hudson Standish, Evans stood out as one of the more intriguing interior defensive line prospects in his class. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, the Longview Pine Tree High School product had an uncommon mix of strength, athleticism, and versatility on the defensive line.

With athleticism of an edge rusher and a build of a defensive tackle, Evans quickly became one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the country before heading to College Station. He was eventually rated the No. 15 defensive lineman and the No. 76 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

With how much potential Evans holds on the defensive line, it isn't surprising that he stayed in the SEC. Although Texas A&M won't face him in 2026 , the transfer's impact on the Mississippi State's defense will be worth monitoring.

Proven Production Over Potential

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Angelo McCullom (44) celebrates sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Like many teams in the country, the Aggies have attacked the transfer portal with an emphasis on experience at the collegiate level. Evans' departure is unfortunate, but it reflects the type of roster Elko and his staff are building, one focused on immediate success.

Angelo McCullom and CJ Mims, two of Texas A&M's incoming defensive line transfers, have the potential to make an immediate impact in the trenches. McCullom appeared in 12 games for Illinois last season, but only made two starts as a sophomore. Despite rotating on the defensive line, the Pickerington, Ohio native still ended the season with 18 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Mims was more of an established threat on the North Carolina defense, and was a bright spot for the Tarheels despite their 4-8 finish. He totaled 42 tackles in the 2025 season along with 2.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Brandon Davis-Swain is one of the more intriguing transfer portal additions for the Aggies in the 2025 cycle. The former Colorado Buffaloe started in eight games this past season but missed a significant portion of the season due to injury. Despite that, Davis-Swain still finished the season with 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

