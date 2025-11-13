CFP Chair's Reason For Keeping Texas A&M Behind Indiana Doesn't Make Sense
Week 12 has brought Texas A&M football back to College Station for the first time in over a month, where the Aggies will be eager to perform among the rousing yells of the 12th Man. It's been a long Southeastern Conference road stretch, but head coach Mike Elko's squad has weather every storm en route to a 9-0 record.
With that said, many watching the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Tuesday were expecting to see the Maroon and White move up a spot over the Indiana Hoosiers, who had to mount a last-minute comeback to defeat an ailing Penn State on the road, 27-24.
As for the Aggies, they handily dismantled No. 22 Missouri on the road, holding their true freshman quarterback to 77 yards through the air as they coasted to a 38-17 victory. Nevertheless, the top 5 remained unchanged, with CFP committee chair Mack Rhoades explaining why A&M did not make the jump quite yet.
'One of Our Longer Discussions'
When it came time to explain some key decisions in the rankings, Rhoades said the choice to put Indiana above A&M was "one of our longer discussions in our meetings,” He went on to say, “Indiana, gave them the edge, again, defensively… Certainly, offensively as well.”
There is truth in that statement, as the Hoosiers are giving up just 12.1 point per game as they have amounted a 10-0 record. However, the Aggies have the best 'Strength of Record', a statistic the committee has been adamant about, which would make some fans question the validity.
Indiana is close behind in SOR, ranking second nationally, but the committee has put into considerations the quality of the Aggies' wins, starting with the fact that they faced a third-string quarterback this past weekend.
“Committee talked a little bit about Missouri,” Rhoades said. “Not the Missouri team they’ve been, playing their third quarterback. A true freshman.”
At the same time, though, Indiana too was facing a backup quarterback. Not to mention that the game required heroics from quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. to emerge victorious.
All in all, each week presents a new challenge for all College Football Playoff hopefuls, and any given week could be the one where a team goes crashing and burning. But for the Aggies, they took care of the most difficult stretch of their season on the road, and will look to get their first 10-win season since 2012 with a victory over South Carolina.