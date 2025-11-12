College Football Playoff Committee Refuses to Make Right Decision With Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to prove that this season could be one for the history books.
However, there's been some sliver of doubt toward Texas A&M as of late, especially when it comes to the College Football Playoff rankings. That continued in the second edition of the rankings, as the committee refuses to do right by the Aggies.
Texas A&M debuted at No. 3 in the initial rankings and didn't move up on Tuesday, as the Aggies stayed behind Indiana at No. 2. The Hoosiers survived a scare at Penn State while Texas A&M dominated No. 22 Missouri 38-17 on the road. Apparently that doesn't matter to the CFP committee.
Texas A&M deserves to be over Indiana as of now. Plain and simple.
Texas A&M Has Argument for No. 1 Spot
There's even an argument to be made about Texas A&M being No. 1, but to avoid Ohio State fans attacking us with pitchforks, we'll save that argument for another day.
Actually, scratch that.
The Aggies have secured all three of their ranked wins this season on the road, highlighted by a 41-40 victory over Notre Dame in the second game of the year.
Ohio State has certainly passed the eye test with some convincing performances as well. The Buckeyes have signature wins over Texas -- which moved up to No. 10 -- along with road victories over Washington and Illinois.
The Buckeyes are every bit the part, but their resume simply doesn't compare to Texas A&M's as of now, something we feel is hard to argue.
The Aggies weren't afraid to admit that the doubt from the committee motivated them.
"It motivated us a lot,” Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford said after the Missouri win. “Coming into the game, we had a chip on our shoulder. Why are they disrespecting us?"
"We just showed we're a defense that can come out and play,” safety Dalton Brooks said. ”We're a defense that can do what we need to do."
Latest Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8 - Oregon Ducks
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns
No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 12 - BYU Cougars
No. 13 - Utah Utes
No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 15 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 17 - USC Trojans
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers
No. 20 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 22 - Pitt Panthers
No. 23 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24 - South Florida Bulls
No. 25 - Cincinnati Bearcats