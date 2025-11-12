All Aggies

College Football Playoff Committee Refuses to Make Right Decision With Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have proven themselves as deserving of being in the Top 2 the College Football Playoff rankings.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to prove that this season could be one for the history books.

However, there's been some sliver of doubt toward Texas A&M as of late, especially when it comes to the College Football Playoff rankings. That continued in the second edition of the rankings, as the committee refuses to do right by the Aggies.

Texas A&M debuted at No. 3 in the initial rankings and didn't move up on Tuesday, as the Aggies stayed behind Indiana at No. 2. The Hoosiers survived a scare at Penn State while Texas A&M dominated No. 22 Missouri 38-17 on the road. Apparently that doesn't matter to the CFP committee.

Texas A&M deserves to be over Indiana as of now. Plain and simple.

Texas A&M Has Argument for No. 1 Spot

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There's even an argument to be made about Texas A&M being No. 1, but to avoid Ohio State fans attacking us with pitchforks, we'll save that argument for another day.

Actually, scratch that.

The Aggies have secured all three of their ranked wins this season on the road, highlighted by a 41-40 victory over Notre Dame in the second game of the year.

Ohio State has certainly passed the eye test with some convincing performances as well. The Buckeyes have signature wins over Texas -- which moved up to No. 10 -- along with road victories over Washington and Illinois.

The Buckeyes are every bit the part, but their resume simply doesn't compare to Texas A&M's as of now, something we feel is hard to argue.

The Aggies weren't afraid to admit that the doubt from the committee motivated them.

"It motivated us a lot,” Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford said after the Missouri win. “Coming into the game, we had a chip on our shoulder. Why are they disrespecting us?"

"We just showed we're a defense that can come out and play,” safety Dalton Brooks said. ”We're a defense that can do what we need to do."

Latest Top 25 Rankings

College Football Playoff National Championship trophy
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy at press conference at The Westin Peachtree Plaza, Savannah Ballroom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 7 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 - Texas Longhorns

No. 11 - Oklahoma Sooners

No. 12 - BYU Cougars

No. 13 - Utah Utes

No. 14 - Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 15 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 16 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 17 - USC Trojans

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Virginia Cavaliers

No. 20 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 21 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 22 - Pitt Panthers

No. 23 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 24 - South Florida Bulls

No. 25 - Cincinnati Bearcats

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

