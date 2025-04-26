All Aggies

Chicago Bears Select Texas A&M Aggies DL Shemar Turner in NFL Draft

With the No. 62 pick, the Chicago Bears have landed Shemar Turner, making him the third Aggie to be drafted in this year's NFL Draft.

Diego Saenz

Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Senior defensive tackle, Shemar Turner, will be taking his talents to the Chicago Bears.

The Dallas native becomes the third Aggie to be drafted in this year's NFL Draft, joining Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton in representing Texas A&M at the next level.

Texas A&M player Shemar Turner with Nic Scourton
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (2), defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) and defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) react to a tackle for a loss during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After four rollercoaster seasons in maroon and white, Turner is officially headed to the next level. From his first day in College Station, Turner gave it his all for Texas A&M, playing with unwavering passion.

In 43 games playing for the 12th Man, the veteran tallied 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Turner arrived in Aggieland as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He had an immediate impact, earning Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC honors and proving A&M had found a game-wrecker in the trenches.

His breakout season came in 2023, posting 6 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, earning him Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Turner entered his senior season with plenty of hype, landing on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and earning a spot on the Bednarik Award watch list — an honor reserved for college football’s top defensive player.

Unfortunately, Turner’s season did not go as expected, finishing with two sacks in twelve games, playing through a lower leg injury all season.

Despite a disappointing senior season for Turner, his physical traits and early collegiate production were too overwhelming for NFL scouts to ignore.

His upside was too much for the Bears to pass up, selecting him with the 62nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shemar Turner aims to add his name to the growing legacy of elite Aggie defensive linemen, following in the footsteps of NFL stars like Myles Garrett and Justin Madubuike.

 

Diego Saenz
DIEGO SAENZ

Diego Saenz is a junior Sport Management student at Texas A&M University, originally from Torreón, Mexico, and raised in Cedar Park, Texas. His passion for sports, especially fútbol and football, has been evident since a very young age. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching games, listening to podcasts, and spending time with friends.

