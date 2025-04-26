Chicago Bears Select Texas A&M Aggies DL Shemar Turner in NFL Draft
Senior defensive tackle, Shemar Turner, will be taking his talents to the Chicago Bears.
The Dallas native becomes the third Aggie to be drafted in this year's NFL Draft, joining Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton in representing Texas A&M at the next level.
After four rollercoaster seasons in maroon and white, Turner is officially headed to the next level. From his first day in College Station, Turner gave it his all for Texas A&M, playing with unwavering passion.
In 43 games playing for the 12th Man, the veteran tallied 115 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Turner arrived in Aggieland as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He had an immediate impact, earning Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC honors and proving A&M had found a game-wrecker in the trenches.
His breakout season came in 2023, posting 6 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, earning him Second-Team All-SEC honors.
Turner entered his senior season with plenty of hype, landing on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and earning a spot on the Bednarik Award watch list — an honor reserved for college football’s top defensive player.
Unfortunately, Turner’s season did not go as expected, finishing with two sacks in twelve games, playing through a lower leg injury all season.
Despite a disappointing senior season for Turner, his physical traits and early collegiate production were too overwhelming for NFL scouts to ignore.
His upside was too much for the Bears to pass up, selecting him with the 62nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shemar Turner aims to add his name to the growing legacy of elite Aggie defensive linemen, following in the footsteps of NFL stars like Myles Garrett and Justin Madubuike.