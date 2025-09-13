Chicago Cubs Give Texas A&M Unexpected Shoutout
Texas A&M University has one of the highest enrollment counts in the U.S., if not the highest, and a massive alumni base as a result. In the sports realm, that means Aggie fans often travel incredibly well to road games, especially when adding in the fans who didn't attend the school.
The Aggies may not have quite as big as a national fanbase as teams with more history, but their fans will still show up in droves despite that fact, even if they're not exactly taking over opposing stadiums.
However, the fanbase may have taken a step toward that goal this weekend.
Chicago Cubs Play Aggie War Hymm
During Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago Cubs unexpectedly played the Aggie War Hymm, Texas A&M's unofficial fight song. It was a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
The question is, why would an MLB team located over 1,000 miles away from Texas A&M's campus play the school's fight song? Well, the answer could be one heck of a compliment to the Aggies' fanbase.
Notre Dame, which Texas A&M plays this weekend, is one of the most popular college teams in Chicago, if not the most popular. Even though they play in the next state over, the Fighting Irish have managed to cultivate a massive fanbase in the Windy City thanks to their rich history (and the fact that Illinois and Northwestern usually haven't been good very often). So, it's very plausible that enough Aggie fans made the trip up north and stayed and Chicago for the Cubs to throw them a bone, despite how large of a following their opponent has.
The Aggies won't be playing in Chicago, though. They'll be playing in South Bend, and in an environment that head coach Mike Elko knows very well.
"I don't know if it plays differently, but the thing I've always said to people about Notre Dame is you can just feel the history and tradition," Elko told reporters Monday. "From Touchdown Jesus to just the feel in and around the stadium, you feel tradition. You feel history. You feel what that program has meant for so long to college football. And then obviously they've done a really good job with some of the recent renovations to create the modern feel to it as well. It's a cool place. I think it's a really unique place. It'll be a great atmosphere."