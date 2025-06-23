Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mike Trout, Seiya Suzuki, Gary Sanchez)
Monday’s Major League Baseball action features a shortened slate with just nine games, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bet on a few players to leave the yard.
One of the players that I’m targeting on Monday is Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, who is not having his best season in 2025, but has turned things around over the last month, nearly hitting .300 during that stretch.
In addition to trout, there are a couple of other power hitters that I’m looking to bet on, as they have favorable matchups against a pair of left-handed pitchers.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of the home run props to kick off the week on June 23.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, June 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Gary Sanchez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run (+330)
- Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Gary Sanchez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez has only appeared in 18 games so far in the 2025 season, but he already has a pair of home runs.
Sanchez is known for his power – not his ability to hit for average – and he’s homered twice in his last six games.
He has a familiar matchup on Monday, as he’s taking on lefty Patrick Corbin and the Texas Rangers. In his career against Corbin, Sanchez is 1-for-5, but his lone hit was a home run.
Corbin is actually pitching pretty well in the 2025 season after some down years in Washington, posting a 3.91 ERA in 13 outings. However, he’s given up 11 home runs during that stretch, making him a pitcher worth fading on Monday night.
Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been one of the best power hitters in the National League this season, hitting 20 homers while posting a .539 slugging percentage and an .851 OPS.
He’s been dominant against left-handed pitching, hitting .319 with a .405 on-base percentage and eight home runs. Suzuki is averaging one homer for every nine at-bats he has against left-handed pitching in 2025.
So, I love this prop for him against St. Louis Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore on Monday.
Liberatore enters this start with a 4.08 ERA, allowing just seven homers in 14 outings. Still, five of those seven homers have come in his last five starts, so I think there is some value in getting Suzuki at this number.
Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Angels star Mike Trout is hitting just .227 in the 2025 season, but he has hit 12 home runs, making him an interesting prop target on Monday.
Trout is hitting .291 over the last 28 days with three homers, and he’s really thrived against right-handed pitching. So far in 2025, 11 of Trout’s 12 homers have come against righties, and he’s facing a home-run prone righty in Walker Buehler in tonight’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Buehler has given up 12 home runs in as many starts this season, posting a 5.95 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. The righty has given up at least one homer in nine of his 12 outings in 2025.
In his career against Buehler, Trout is 2-for-5 with a home, a walk and three runs batted in. I don’t mind taking a shot on him in a familiar matchup on June 23.
