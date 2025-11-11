Lane Kiffin Goes to Bat For Texas A&M in College Football Playoff Race
The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a tear to start 2025, posting an impressive 9-0 record and a No. 3 ranking behind Ohio State and Indiana in the inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings, a spot that caused some commotion among fans, players and coaches alike.
“We had robust discussions about Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M,” College Football Playoff selection committee chair Mack Rhoades said when defending the ranking. “We felt like Ohio State and Indiana were close when you look at the statistical data. We felt Ohio State was a little bit better on the offensive line and defensively. When we included A&M as part of the discussion, we felt like the separator there was the defense.”
During a Monday press conference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin revealed his qualms with the initial ranking, focusing heavily on Texas A&M.
Lane Kiffin Thinks There Should Be a New No. 1
”Texas A&M being three,” Kiffin said. “What more do you want them to do to be one?… They went up to Notre Dame and won, so those people who say, ‘man, those schedules are worth it to play that,’ what if they just played whoever and had an easy win? They’d be ranked in the same spot, so what good did that do if that’s not rewarded? They’ve got the highest metrics out of anybody, and they’re not No. 1.”
The Aggies have the No. 1 strength of record and the No. 15 strength of schedule according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, yet are still being overlooked by the committee for teams that have the No. 2 strength of record and No. 33 strength of schedule (Indiana), and the No. 3 strength of record and No. 41 strength of schedule (Ohio State).
Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford revealed that the team had some strong feelings regarding its position.
"It motivated us a lot,” Sanford said after beating Missouri 38-17. “Coming into the game, we had a chip on our shoulder. Why are they disrespecting us?"
Despite being at the center of the national spotlight, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is not concerned with all the outside noise surrounding the program, whether it be good or bad.
”[Last year,] we learned a lot about what would come with [winning], how to handle it all, what it all really meant at the end of the day,” Elko said during his Monday press conference. ”Again, we've handled it the right way for nine games. There are still three more that we've got to handle one at a time. That starts Saturday."
Texas A&M has a chance to move to 10-0 on Saturday when it plays the South Carolina Gamecocks for the Bonham Trophy.