Could Recent Procedure Hurt Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion’s Draft Stock?

Emerging as a standout freshman in college football can put you on the fast track to the NFL, but it can also be hard to live up to the expectations. Wide receiver KC Concepcion was one of the most electric playmakers in the country before he took a step back in his sophomore season.

Concepcion entered the transfer portal, left for College Station, Texas, to join the Texas A&M Aggies and returned to form with an All-American campaign. He heads to the 2026 NFL draft after foregoing his senior season, where he is a projected first-round pick.

However, about a month before Day 1 of the NFL draft, Concepcion underwent a “routine” procedure to address an injury. Could this impact his draft stock heading into the draft?

What KC Concepcion’s Knee Injury Could Mean for the 2026 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Concepcion underwent a knee scope last week conducted by Dallas Cowboys team physician Dr. Dan Cooper, a renowned orthopedic surgeon. The procedure, according to Garafolo, was described as “routine and preventative.”

As a smaller receiver, measuring at 5’11.5” and 196 pounds, injuries are something to monitor for Concepcion. Last season, he dealt with a hamstring injury he suffered against Florida that left him questionable against Arkansas. However, he did not miss a single game.

Similarly, Concepcion played in all 25 games with the NC State Wolfpack, despite a dip in production in 2024 that could have been attributed to an undisclosed injury. He ended his college career with 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, as well as 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Concepcion is expected to be “100%” for rookie minicamp despite the knee scope, which will take place May 1–4 or May 8–11, depending on which team drafts him. This is promising for his draft stock.

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a draft prospect, Concepcion has exciting potential. He makes plays with the ball in his hands, with 1,218 career yards after the catch and 38 missed tackles forced.

He maintained this style despite a change in role with the Aggies. Concepcion’s route-running ability matured in 2025, and he played a career-high number of snaps out wide. His average depth of target also increased, as he became a better downfield playmaker. Despite this, he was as good as ever after the catch.

Season % of Snaps Out Wide Average Depth of Target Yards After the Catch Missed Tackles Forced 2023 3.7% 8.2 513 17 2024 14.6% 6.9 265 7 2025 65.3% 12.3 440 14

He also rounded out his game as a downfield playmaker by improving his skills in 1-on-1 situations. Concepcion caught the most contested catches (10) in a season of his career and had his highest contested-catch rate (10-of-15, 66.7%).

Despite the knee procedure, Concepcion’s draft stock likely won’t take a major hit. He has no recorded history of knee injuries and should be ready for the rookie minicamp. This could keep him as a Day 1 or early Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

A recent CBS Sports mock draft paired Concepcion with the Denver Broncos, an exciting fit where he could be the multi-phase weapon Sean Payton likes to have on offense. Buffalo was another common fit and a team he met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the addition of DJ Moore could impact its interest.

After leaving North Carolina for the first time to join the Aggies, a homecoming could also be in store. He talked about his interest in joining the Carolina Panthers at the combine. Eyes will be on Concepcion on April 23–24 to see where he lands.