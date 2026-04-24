Texas A&M Predicted Starting WR After KC Concepcion Picked In NFL Draft

Now that Texas A&M football no longer has its No. 1 wide receiver, KC Concepcion, after entering the NFL Draft and getting drafted in the first round, there will be plenty of alternatives that could replace him after his departure.

It is going to be a closely watched battle over who will produce the most, as Marcel Reed learns a new offensive system under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins. Another coach on staff who will be super busy working on building the chemistry, helping with precise routes, and efficiently getting his crew blocking will be the wide receivers coach, John Perry.

At their discretion, they’ll make tough calls on what they see, based on what the players have done on and off the field and during practice, to determine how they are going to go about their business.

Right now, the question is: who will be the next guy to step up clutch and provide the offense a spark? Those options on the table are the wide receivers Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, Ashton Bethel Roman, Terry Bussey, Aaron Gregory, Jerome Myles, Jayden Warren, Kelshaun Johnson, Madden Williams, TK Norman, Mike Brown, Luke Miller, Jonah Wilson, Will Hargett, Chase Burton, and Kade Stewart. Who will it be?

Isaiah Horton

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) warms up before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably, one of the biggest acquisitions of the entire transfer portal came when A&M snagged Horton off the market, who was a transfer from Alabama. During his time there, he was a superstar who knew the playbook inside and out and was a student of the game, which explains why he hauled in 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards per catch.

Right off the bat, he knew he wanted to make an impression in front of the 12th Man and said how it was important to come out to show what he could bring to Aggieland. He did so at the Maroon and White spring game with some highlight catches that might be talked about the rest of the summer and into the fall.

Although he was not on the same team as Reed, he still got valuable reps with possible backup quarterback Brady Hart. In those three receptions, he showed off his huge hands and effective catch radius. He showed off his speed and ability to reel in the deep ball. He even showed he can win highly contested one-on-one battles.

Native to Nashville, Tennessee, he is already familiar with how Reed likes to carry himself and how he goes out to showcase his talent. That has been on full display during spring camp and will likely not fade away, as the ability to track balls and find open space is one of Horton’s best skills and attributes.

During that spring game at Kyle Field, the dynamic deep threat registered a 33-yard reception, a 30-yard catch, and a 16-yarder, totaling 79 yards. If those numbers can carry over to live action come fall, he’s going to be dangerous. He already knows what it takes to play in the SEC, as he’s got the physicality and the ability to find the open window. It all comes down to execution, which he will be fantastic at doing.

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