Did Texas A&M Aggies Find 'Best Player Available' in Washington Transfer Jordan Shaw?
The offseason needs for the Texas A&M Aggies were clear, especially after the disappointing Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC, where head coach Mike Elko didn't hold back in criticizing his secondary. The defensive-minded head coach lambasted his team for not being able to stop the "forward pass."
The rant, which served as a call for change, made it no surprise when the Aggies dipped into the transfer portal and added to their defensive backfield. A process in which defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said they identified the "best players available."
"We knew we had to go into the transfer portal and get some guys," Bateman said. "The best players available, 'what are they?' that's what you do as a coach; you build your team around the best players available."
"Best player available" is typically a term you hear used most often in regards to the NFL Draft. But now with the transfer portal, it seemingly applies for college football. And while it is still only spring, it seems the Aggies landed one of the best available defensive backs in Washington transfer Jordan Shaw.
When speaking with reporters recently, and more specifically about the secondary, Bateman described Shaw's performance as "unbelievable."
But it isn't just Bateman and the coaching staff who have noticed. Even Shaw's teammate, senior safety Bryce Anderson, has recognized it.
"Jordan Shaw," Anderson said about who has stood out to him. "Jordan Shaw right now is the first name that comes to my mind."
It is a promising start to Shaw's time in College Station. He made Texas A&M his third school in three years, after spending this past season at Washington and the year before at Indiana.
At Washington, Shaw played in 13 games last season, totaling 37 tackles, four for a loss, six passes defended, and one fumble recovery. He now hopes to bring talent and experience to an A&M secondary that struggled against the pass last season.