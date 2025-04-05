Jay Bateman Making 'Serious' Changes to Texas A&M Aggies Defense
After losing six starters this offseason, the Texas A&M Aggies' defense will undoubtedly look different when they take the field next fall. However, it won't be just through personnel that the Aggies try and reinvent themselves defensively this coming season.
During his first press conference this spring, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman revealed that he is also making schematical tweaks to improve his unit.
"We definitely have made some pretty serious schematic adjustments," Bateman said. "Some things that maybe were a little outdated and some things we think are going to help us. This conference is like the NFL; it changes all the time. I feel really good about where we are right now."
While the first season under head coach Mike Elko could be viewed as a relative success. The season didn't go well in College Station. After a red-hot 8-1 start, as Elko led the Aggies to wins over then-ranked Missouri and LSU, things turned quickly.
Even with the switch at quarterback, as Marcel Reed took the reins to the offense, A&M finished the regular season with just one win in their last four games. Then things went from bad to worse, as they disappointingly fell to USC 35-31 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
That loss, which saw the Aggies defense surrender 400 total yards, 295 of which came through the air, led to a fiery rant from Elko post-game. The frustrated, defensive-minded head coach slammed his unit for not being able to "cover the forward pass."
And while Elko and the Aggies then went to the transfer portal, where they brought in help at cornerback and upfront along the defensive line. He also held a meeting with Bateman following the Las Vegas Bowl loss, where Elko revealed his intentions to get more involved with the defense.
"He wants it done a certain way, and I think Mike is one of the best defensive coaches there is," Bateman said. "He has just been a little bit more involved, and (that looks) a little bit more like, 'Why are we doing this?' Or, 'Why are we doing it that way?' I do not think it has been a wholesale change. I think it has been more, 'Let's clean this up. Let's change this. I do not like this. I do like this.'"
The Aggies will hope that these improvements, combined with an improved offense, Texas A&M can compete once again for a spot in the SEC Championship game and then possibly a berth into the College Football Playoff.